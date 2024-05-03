Forgotten Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer bloodlines has players wishing for new features

Sorcerers have plenty of options to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3 – but it’s undeniably lacking one key feature, its bloodlines.

Appearing in both D&D and Baldur’s Gate 3, Sorcerer origins are essentially their source of magic, they alterers the spells they can learn and often inhabit a vast amount of the character’s personality, acting as a background for how they managed to get their powers.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, players have the choice between Draconic, Storm, and Wild Magic, which each adapt their spells and abilities. However, that’s only three out of the over 30 that are available, and it’s clear Larian has missed a major trick by forgetting a few key additions.

Firstly, it almost goes without saying that a Lunar Sorcery origin would be extremely interesting. Perhaps you gain more powers when exploring at night, or have disadvantage in sunlight, like a vampire or a Drow? Even so, the Lunar Sorcerer is among the most powerful in D&D, and adding it to a game like Baldur’s Gate 3 could have some extremely interesting connotations to the story and mechanics.

In fact, players have been echoing the same feelings, with one posting on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit explaining that Shadow magic could have been a fantastic decision for Larian, especially given the focus of Act Two.

“Imagine the unique dialogue that a Shadow Magic would have had when encountering the Shadow Curse” stated the player. It would certainly be interesting to see how Halsin acts around a Shadow sorcerer or whether it could unlock a brand-new way to remove the curse.

Adding in a Shadow Sorcerer to the game would be no easy feat, and the declaration that Larian won’t be doing any more new content or DLCs has practically struck the idea down – but it’s hard to deny how fun more subclasses would really be.