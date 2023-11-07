VTM Bloodlines 2 reveals first ultra-violent playable vampire clan

The first playable clan to be revealed for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is the Brujah, vicious warrior poets who struggle to control their anger and bloodlust.

Unlike most RPGs, where characters have classes that they change, the clans in Vampire: The Masquerade cannot be changed. The way that players are able to express their in-game choices is via clans.

The way clans work in Vampire: The Masquerade is that anyone who is turned into a vampire will become a member of their clan. So, a vampire of clan Nosferatu can only turn living people into Nosferatu Kindred.

A vampire’s clan determines their special weakness (known as a Bane) and the powers they can choose from. It’s possible to learn any of the supernatural powers of the undead over time, but some clans have an easier time mastering certain disciplines than others.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 features the violent Brujah as a playable clan

A new video on the official World of Darkness YouTube channel has revealed that the first playable clan in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is the Brujah.

These are known as Philosopher-Kings, Punks, and Promeatheans for their unbridled passion and the violence they inflict upon their foes.

The official Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 website has confirmed that the Brujah specializes in melee combat, with the power to move at supernatural speeds and destroy enemies with their strength. The new protagonist of the game is also shown sporting punk rock gear when playing as a Brujah.

In the Vampire: The Masquerade tabletop game, the Brujah clan Bane is Violent Temper, making it harder for them to resist entering a blood frenzy. This should be easy to reflect in a video game, especially one with plenty of combat and lots of dialogue options.

The Brujah is one of four playable clans planned for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 at launch, with more coming as DLC. A playable Brujah makes sense in a game with a lot of fighting, but there’s more to the game than just punch-ups, which means the other clans will have to offer something different.