VTM Bloodlines 2 surprising new protagonist revealed with big changes

After years of delays, the new developers of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 have revealed more information about the new protagonist, who is very different from the old one.

Vampire: The Masquerade: – Bloodlines 2 was originally developed by Hardsuit Labs. During that stage of production, the protagonist was a Thin-Blood vampire, one with incredibly weak powers, who had to survive the dangerous streets of Seattle on their own, facing prejudice from their fellow undead and the growing threat of vampire hunters.

Now, Vampire: The Masquerade: – Bloodlines 2 is being developed by The Chinese Room. It was revealed that the game’s protagonist is greatly different, as they are now an Elder vampire, an ancient and powerful being, who has been awoken in the modern nights with their powers reduced and their memories hazy.

There’s more to the new main character of Vampire: The Masquerade: – Bloodlines 2 than just their age, as the player is technically dealing with two protagonists this time. Unfortunately, they’re both trapped in the same body.

Paradox Interactive

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’s protagonist is Phyre, a Kindred with two souls in their body

A new video on the official World of Darkness YouTube channel has finally revealed new info about Vampire: The Masquerade: – Bloodlines 2. The protagonist is named Phyre, and they share a mind with a Thin-Blood named Fabien. While the player controls Phyre, they have Fabien talking to them in their thoughts, offering their suggestions about what’s happening in the world. Players will still have the ability to choose Phyre’s gender, clan, appearance and can tailor their personality based on their actions.

As Phyre is an Elder, they’re stronger than the average vampire, even though their powers are weakened due to a brand on their hand. Unfortunately, they have been asleep for a century, so they’re out of touch with current politics. This is where Fabien comes in, as they’re familiar with the modern world and can guide Phyre should the player trust them.

While the developers never addressed it directly, it’s likely that Phyre performed Diablerie on Fabien, which is a concept from the Vampire: The Masquerade tabletop RPG, where a vampire consumes the soul of another, taking their power and potentially, their personality into themselves. Fabien might want revenge on Phyre or to wrest control of their body.

Many RPGs start the player as a weak character who grows stronger over time. Vampire: The Masquerade: – Bloodlines 2 takes the opposite approach by putting the player in the role of a strong character who is out of their element and risks being influenced and used by those who want to wield that power for themselves.