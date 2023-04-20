VideoGameDunkey makes surprise appearance at Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Popular YouTuber VideoGameDunkey made a surprise appearance during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase to introduce the creator of the indie game Animal Well.

Nintendo’s recent Indie World Showcase premiered to a huge audience. The showcase was intended to provide information to viewers about indie titles that are coming to the Nintendo Switch. Games such as PlateUp! and Cult of the Lamb were featured throughout the showcase, with Nintendo teasing what’s to come for their flagship console.

However, within the plentiful number of indie titles came a surprise appearance from a well-known YouTuber. VideoGameDunkey shocked viewers when they randomly showed up in the middle of the showcase.

Dunkey was there to introduce the creator of the indie video game ANIMAL WELL, Billy Basso.

For those unaware, Dunkey owns a game publishing company titled Bigmode, and are the publishers responsible for ANIMAL WELL. As such, they were there to promote the game and show what they’d been working on.

Dunkey’s appearance was rather short, however, coming through with his classic introduction, “Hello, I am funny man Video Game Donkey from BigMode publishing” the YouTuber stated as he tossed a frisbee off-screen.

“I am joined today by the creator of ANIMAL WELL, Billy Basso.”

Basso continued to explain their role as creator of ANIMAL WELL, whilst Dunkey started stepping over rocks in a pond in the background.

The creator elaborated on their experience with the title, “‘I’ve been working on ANIMAL WELL for over 5 years at this point, all alone making everything that goes into the game, including the engine. I was trying to give people the experience of finding something new in a place they’ve already been before. Pretty much somewhere that’s filled with puzzles that you’d wanna keep coming back to over and over again.”

ANIMAL WELL was revealed to be available on the Nintendo Switch sometime in early 2024.