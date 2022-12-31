“Verified” Nintendo leaker claims Metroid Prime news is on the horizon

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Mods of GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit are obliged to believe a “verified leaker” who claims Metroid Prime news is on the horizon.

In 2017, shortly after the release of the first generation Switch, Nintendo announced the long-awaited fourth installment in the Metroid Prime series. A total duration of 43 seconds would see spacey blue gossamer forming the number 4, followed by the number catching fire, sliding to the right, allowing room for the Metroid Prime logo to fade into view.

Not unlike the Edler Scrolls VI and Starfield teasers shown a year later, these low-effort logo reveals were enough to get the blood pumping of hardcore franchise fans. But after two years of radio silence, it would be revealed that the project was handed over to Retro Studios, effectively resetting the clock on its development cycle.

Once again, Metroid Prime 4 would be kept behind an iron curtain, with fans wondering if their favorite female bounty hunter would ever return to the land of 3D gaming. But rumors have begun to surface that the silence will be broken in the near future.

Possible Metroid Prime 4 rumors come from “verified” leaker

These rumors originated from a mod, Spheromancer, on the popular GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit. The claimed that they were contacted by a credible user who had accurately predicted – or leaked – the announcements for Skyward Sword, Wario Ware, Splatoon 3, and the title for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

“3 months ago, the day before Nintendo’s most recent direct, he DM’d me this. before the Zelda title was even revealed,” Spheromancer stated, linking to a screenshot of a DM where the leaker stated, “Zelda fans will be crying Tears of jor tomorrow.”

The user, Fun_Way_6592, has now issued a new “creative leak.” He again took to Spheromancer’s DMs with the message, “Do you think everyone is primed and ready?”

Spheromancer referred to this user as a “verified leaker” but corrected themselves in the comments. “I realize ‘Verified’ was probably the wrong word to use here. He’s got a near-spotless track record, and I just meant that the previous times he’s ‘leaked,’ they’ve been confirmed.”

While many want to believe that news of Metroid Prime 4 will come soon, others are skeptical and believe we’re more likely to hear news of a Metroid Remaster.

As for now, there’s no way to prove the validity of these claims outside of how accurate the user’s predictions have been in the past. We will have to wait and see what Nintendo has in store, if anything.