Nintendo Switch Online Playtest asks players to keep mysterious feature a secret

On October 9, 2024, Nintendo announced that it would be recruiting players to test a new feature for Nintendo Switch Online. However, those who signed up for the test have been asked to keep the test a secret from other Nintendo fans.

Posting on X, Stealth noted how the players who managed to join the online playtests were asked not to disclose any information about the upcoming test. Part of the official statement from Nintendo reads:

“We request that you do not discuss or disclose content from either the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program test software or website with others.”

Nintendo has also urged players to not pass their download code onto others, amidst the fear of keys appearing online. As noted by Stealth, the nondisclosure form doesn’t appear to be a legally binding NDA.

Of course, Nintendo is known to impose harsh penalties and even issue lawsuits against those who threaten their intellectual property. This is especially true when it comes to the world of emulation, leakers, and other studios who they believe have infringed upon their games.

It’s uncertain whether the Nintendo Switch Online Playtests will carry any punishments for those who leak details, but fans have already been keen to call them out.

“This will be impossible to keep quiet. They just have random people in this thing. They won’t know or care about any of this. This is all so strange,” wrote one commenter.

Another Nintendo fan called out how naive it is to expect players to keep things a secret: “You must be so naive, expecting 10,000 people testing this new feature to stay quiet until you reveal what this feature is.”

While all 10,000 playtesters have been selected, we still don’t have any details on what the Nintendo Switch Online Playtest will show. The only thing we know about the test is that it will require 2.2 GB of free space.

The Nintendo Switch Online Playtest will take place from October 23, 2024, 6 pm (PDT) to November 5, 2024, 4:59 pm (PST). While you wait for the playtest, be sure to check out our article on the Alarmo, Nintendo’s latest piece of hardware.

