Valve launches official Steam Charts stat tracking feature

Valve has officially announced a brand new feature for Steam called Steam Charts, which provides live stat tracking for popular games.

Valve’s digital storefront and platform, Steam, has long dominated the PC landscape as the most popular avenue for gamers to purchase their games.

Now, it seems Valve is cleaning up some dedicated features on Steam to give the platform some welcome utility.

As such, Valve announced the release of Steam’s brand new Steam Charts section, which allows fans to see real-time updates on the most popular games on the platform.

Valve launches Steam Charts feature

The company revealed the Steam Charts section is available to use as of September 22, 2022, and hosts some incredibly valuable features.

With Steam Charts, players can see real-time charts for both the top-selling and most played games on Steam, as well as weekly and monthly top sellers and new releases.

According to the official news post on Steam, the company explained that “This new section replaces the old ‘stats’ page on Steam and provides a better overview for what is hot on Steam right now.”

Now, Steam Charts will rank new top-selling games based on total revenue earned, which includes DLC and in-game transactions “so we can all get a more complete picture of which games players are excited about getting into and continuing to play.”

Valve clarified that the old Top Sellers section isn’t gone, and that interested players can still find that tracker by clicking any specific tag or genre page.

Instead, Steam Charts is meant to “build on that history with a few notable improvements,” including features that indicate how many weeks a game has been in the top sellers chart and how many positions a game has changed in rank, if any, compared with the previous week.

Additionally, Steam Charts allows players to see real-time player counts of Steam’s most played Top 100 games.

Similar to the new Top Sellers chart, this Most Played section also includes indications of player count peaks and total unique players.

All in all, this is a great new resource that allows developers and players to keep track of what’s popular on Steam better than ever before.