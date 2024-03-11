Steam Deck hits major milestone thanks to this crucial feature

The Steam Deck has hit another major milestone, having over 14,000 playable games in total on the PC gaming handheld.

The Steam Deck has only been out for over two years, yet in that short time, the handheld has gone on to have a record number of compatible games. Every day, more and more Steam titles become verified for the handheld, garnering either ‘playable’ or fully ‘verified’ commendations from Valve and adding to the vast library of games on the system.

Getting verified for the Steam Deck is no easy feat, as the process for Valve’s compatible checks isn’t always the most reliable. Yet, despite the verification system’s limitations, the Steam Deck has still gone on to play host to over 14,000 playable games.

Over 14,000 games down, many more to go

Originally reported by GamingOnLinux, SteamDB, the database for everything Steam-related, has revealed that there are now over 14,000 compatible games on the Steam Deck. 4,607 of those games have been identified as fully verified for the Steam Deck, whereas 9,416 have received playable commendations.

Each day, more and more games go through Valve’s verification process, and add to the list. Some of the most recent additions include the Last Epoch, which recently received a patch update taking it from unsupported to playable on the Steam Deck.

Additionally, Star Wars Battlefront Classics Collection blasted onto Steam as fully verified for the handheld, despite the launch still being days away.

The total number of playable games on the Steam Deck is likely even higher than that of the 14,000 milestone. Hugely popular games like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, run like a dream on the handheld, but four years after its release, it still sits as unsupported on Steam.

SteamDB currently lists approximately 3,924 unsupported Steam Deck games, many of which may deserve playable and fully verified statuses instead. With the number of supported games increasing by the day, it likely won’t be long until many more unsupported games get their day in the Steam Deck’s warm sun.