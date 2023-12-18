How to get your Steam Year in Review 2023

With 2023 coming to a close, here’s how you can see what were your most-played games on Steam!

The end of the year brings with it a chance to reflect on all the joyous moments from the year behind us. Many streaming services commemorate this occasion with a “Year in Review” to remind folks of what they enjoyed watching or listening to earlier in the year.

For gamers, Steam has you covered as they are rolling out their “Year in Review” feature to show the games you logged serious hours on in 2023.

If you’re interested in seeing all the great games from last year, we have you covered.

How do I see my Steam Year in Review for 2023?

In order to see your Steam Year in Review, you just need to follow these simple steps.

Go to steam on your internet browser and log in.

Hover over your profile name to make a drop-down menu appear. From there, just go to the “Year in Review” option and click.

Your Year in Review will highlight not only the top games that you have played and how many times you played them, it will also show how many new games you purchased this year and the number of achievements you unlocked.

Players can compare their playtime and achievements to friends and share their gaming accomplishments for 2023.

