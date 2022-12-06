Steam Deck order tracking: How to check your order status

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

Wondering about your Steam Deck order status after successfully ordering one? Our guide has everything you need on how long you have to wait before getting your hands on Valve’s portable gaming device.

The Steam Deck probably won’t ever go back out of stock again, as we’re through a majority of the hardships Valve’s handheld had to endure towards the start of its life. Long wait times are now a meager two weeks, rather than the year-long wait some of us had to suffer through.

Checking where your order is can be a little bit of a pain though. Here’s how to do it.

How to check Steam Deck order status

Checking the Steam Deck order status can be done from within Steam itself. All you need to do is follow these simple set of steps to get a brief idea:

Log in to the Steam desktop app, the website, or the app. Go to Account Details and once there, you’ll see the option for ‘Purchase History’. Click this and it’ll take you through to your embarrassingly long list of games you never played. It’ll also house your Steam Deck order. Once you’ve located the particular order, you’ll be able to press ‘View shipment details’. This will take you through to the information and tracking number provided by Valve. Orders can take up to about two weeks during busy periods, so expect that until the end of the holidays.

How to reserve a Steam Deck

If Valve’s supply of Steam Decks now runs out, it’ll default back to the reservation options. These don’t often last long, as the factory Valve has tapped for production is pretty quick.

Log in to your Steam account and head on to the Steam Deck section. Select the version you want to reserve. Remember, you need to pay a deposit of $5/£4 which is taken off of your final purchase amount. When the device becomes available, you’ll receive an email in your inbox. The email will contain a link to the purchase page and you’ll have a total of 72 hours to finalize it.

Once you receive the invoice, you can check the status of the order from here.

So, there you have it! That’s the official way of confirming your Steam Deck order status. We’ll update the guide if Valve makes some announcements, so make sure to check back regularly.