Valorant devs accidentally leak new ‘Daedalus’ skin bundle

Valorant devs have accidentally leaked an upcoming skin bundle named Daedalus.

Riot Games’ first-person shooter Valorant is filled with tons of weapons skins that allow players to add a bit of flair to their account. Even with hundreds of skins in the game to choose from, more keep on coming, and fans keep on buying.

The latest cosmetics to be released was the Reaver 2.0 collection — as the devs brought back Valorant’s most popular skins which were first released during the game’s beta in 2020, and it’s fair to say the community loved it.

Now, it looks like we’ve got a sneak peak at what cosmetics are in store going forward, as the devs accidentally leaked a new bundle named Daedalus.

Valorant devs leak new skin bundle

In a now deleted tweet on the official Valorant account, it seems as if the Riot leaked an upcoming skin bundle by accident.

As shown by credible leaker ValorLeaks who screenshotted the tweet, the new skin bundle — which is named Daedalus — seems to be a recreation of the Asgard collection that was datamined during the game’s beta.

The Asgard skins, also known as Drips, were never released for players to buy, but it seems like they’ll get their chance soon according to the deleted tweet.

“The ‘horrendously ugly’ Drips skin from Valorant Beta was originally a high concept god-like piece of weaponry internally known as Asgard. Daedalus is the team’s chance to give that skin the redemption arc it deserves,” the tweet read.

Earlier this year, dataminer known as xtr leaked three different Vandal skins, one of which named Daedalus.

It’s clear that the skin was still a work in progress, with no variants or upgradeable options available. Now, a few months later, it seems like its ready to be released.

It’s unknown when we might see the new bundle released. Typically, Riot releases a new skin collection with every patch.

If Riot continues with their typical schedule, the next update is expected to release on August 23, meaning we could see Daedalus skins arrive then.