Valorant Reaver skin bundle revealed: price, release date - Dexerto

Just in time for the dark, spooky winter months, Riot Games have brought back the ominous Reaver skin bundle to Valorant. Here’s everything you need to know, including the skin prices and release date.

Halloween may be over, but Riot still has some tricks up their sleeves. Just in time for the darker side of the year, Riot Games have brought the fan-favorite Reaver skins back to life.

With a design that just emanates spooky, Riot describes the Reaver skin line as “an edgy, magical, eerie”, allowing “to resurrect its ghostly runic power in time for the fear of the year’.

In terms of inspiration for the line, Art Lead Sean Marino cited “dark magic, runes, and vampire hunters” as the basic concepts that allowed the Reaver skins to come to life.

Reaver Bundle price

Riot have announced that the prices for each individual gun skin will be 1,775VP, while the melee skin is 3,550VP.

For those Valorant fanatics who love the dark fantasy theme of the Reaver skins, the Reaver Bundle can be bought for 7,100VP. This puts the pack in the ‘Premium Edition’ tier.

Listed below is what is included in the bundle:

Skins:

Sheriff

Operator

Vandal

Guardian

Melee

Other:

Reaver Player Card

Spray

Gun Buddy

Release date

The Reaver skins will be available to purchase on 3 November from 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM GMT.

Check out some more images of the weapons and variants below.

Guardian

Vandal

Operator

Sheriff

Melee

Riot explained that bringing the Skin Bundle back felt like it was coming “full circle”.

“It’s really cool to finally release Reaver to players for real, because it feels like coming back full circle,” said Sean Marino, Art Lead on Valorant. “Creating the prototype, showing it to players in Closed Beta, taking it out of the game, and then reworking it for post-launch release.”

They also acknowledged that because they accidentally put the file names into the game, data miners kept finding them. “As we kept working on the skin over the last few months, we accidentally leaked file names into the build, which the dataminers kept picking up on. […] We felt bad because all of this just fueled the “Reaver is the next skin line” rumors, when Reaver was still months away from release.”

Anyway, it’s now finally here, so no more guessing for it’s release date!.