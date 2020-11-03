 Valorant Reaver skin bundle revealed: price, release date - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant Reaver skin bundle revealed: price, release date

Published: 3/Nov/2020 14:20 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 15:56

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Reaver bundle
Riot Games

Reaver

Just in time for the dark, spooky winter months, Riot Games have brought back the ominous Reaver skin bundle to Valorant. Here’s everything you need to know, including the skin prices and release date.

Halloween may be over, but Riot still has some tricks up their sleeves. Just in time for the darker side of the year, Riot Games have brought the fan-favorite Reaver skins back to life.

With a design that just emanates spooky, Riot describes the Reaver skin line as “an edgy, magical, eerie”, allowing “to resurrect its ghostly runic power in time for the fear of the year’.

In terms of inspiration for the line, Art Lead Sean Marino cited “dark magic, runes, and vampire hunters” as the basic concepts that allowed the Reaver skins to come to life.

Reaver Bundle price

Riot have announced that the prices for each individual gun skin will be 1,775VP, while the melee skin is 3,550VP.

For those Valorant fanatics who love the dark fantasy theme of the Reaver skins, the Reaver Bundle can be bought for 7,100VP. This puts the pack in the ‘Premium Edition’ tier.

Listed below is what is included in the bundle:

Skins:

  • Sheriff
  • Operator
  • Vandal
  • Guardian
  • Melee

Other:

  • Reaver Player Card
  • Spray
  • Gun Buddy

Release date

The Reaver skins will be available to purchase on 3 November from 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM GMT.

Check out some more images of the weapons and variants below.

Guardian

Reaver-Skins    Vandal

Operator

Sheriff

Melee

 

 

 

Riot explained that bringing the Skin Bundle back felt like it was coming “full circle”.

“It’s really cool to finally release Reaver to players for real, because it feels like coming back full circle,” said Sean Marino, Art Lead on Valorant. “Creating the prototype, showing it to players in Closed Beta, taking it out of the game, and then reworking it for post-launch release.”

They also acknowledged that because they accidentally put the file names into the game, data miners kept finding them. “As we kept working on the skin over the last few months, we accidentally leaked file names into the build, which the dataminers kept picking up on. […] We felt bad because all of this just fueled the “Reaver is the next skin line” rumors, when Reaver was still months away from release.”

Anyway, it’s now finally here, so no more guessing for it’s release date!.

Bethesda reveals Starfield map details, plus big win for Xbox Series X/S

Published: 3/Nov/2020 15:42

by Andrew Highton
Starfield logo on a ship
Bethesda

Starfield

The next blockbuster RPG to come from Bethesda Game Studios finally has some new information. Starfield has been in development for some time now with no information to speak of, until now. Howard Todd – Director of Bethesda – recently did an interview where he revealed details about Bethesda’s plans, Starfield Map Details, and Xbox content.

Bethesda’s first intellectual property in over 25 years has had nothing concrete known about it until now. The only thing Bethesda fans had to go off was that the game was going to be made and released before The Elder Scrolls VI.

But thanks to an interview at the Develop:Brighton 2020 conference, some juicy details are now available to dissect, including if the game is a single-player or multiplayer experience, the size of the game, and much more.

Space in Starfield
Bethesda
Much mystery surrounds the game.

What is it?

Starfield is another RPG, similar to Bethesda’s successful Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises. Only Starfield will be a complete Sci-fi adventure.

One of the big takeaways from Todd Howard’s interview is that it will be a completely single-player experience. There’s no mention if it will have any form of online crossover e.g. Fallout 76. But it seems like the game will be a more traditional solo experience.

How big is it?

From the sounds of it, Starfield is going to be a gargantuan game. Howard revealed that the game has between four and five times the number of developers working on it as they’ve had for previous games. This includes Skyrim and Fallout 4 – which are already large games as it is.

In a nutshell, Starfield’s area is expected to be bigger than Fallout 76’s map. Cities in Starfield are apparently going to be even bigger than ones from previous games too.

The game should also receive a nice technical upgrade too. Starfield will be operating on an updated version of the Creation Engine. This should alleviate some fears that it will look a bit outdated like some their most recent RPGs.

When is it coming out?

Howard was hesitant in giving any indication as to when we can expect to see anything from it, as Bethesda doesn’t want any major details, or footage, being shown-off until Starfield is a lot more concrete and closer to completion. This is expected, especially given the less-than-stellar reception Fallout 76 had to endure.

Xbox Game Pass

Whenever Starfield is released, it will be a day one launch title on Xbox Game Pass. This is to be expected given Microsft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda. If you didn’t know, Xbox did confirm a $7.5b deal for Bethesda. Although it’s not clear whether or not the game is going to be an exclusive title.

The only information that we can take with a degree of certainty is that Starfield will still come first. The Elder Scroll VI is still a big project of course, but Starfield is the priority.

Interview with Todd Howard

If you’d like to check out the full interview with Todd Howard, then you can watch it here.

Time stamp – 30:12

We’ll update you as we find out more information about Starfield.