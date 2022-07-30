Valorant dev reveals long-awaited Chamber nerf after agent dominates meta

Joe Craven . Last updated: Jul 30, 2022

Riot Games’ Jeff Landa has unveiled PBE nerfs to Chamber, following weeks of players pleading with the devs to nerf the FPS’ runaway favorite agent.

Chamber was added to Riot Games’ acclaimed FPS back in Act 3 Episode 3, bringing charm, style, and charisma into Valorant.

Since his November 2021 addition, he has established himself as a comfortable favorite in terms of pick-rate and win-rate – especially at the recent Masters Copenhagen event.

His abilities generally center around firepower with utility secondary but, in the midst of his relative strength, the game’s player-base has been calling for a meaningful nerf for some time.

It appears they will be getting their way too, with Riot Games dev Jeff Landa revealing full details of a Chamber nerf currently being tested in public beta.

Riot reveal Chamber nerf being tested in Valorant

In a July 30 tweet, Landa revealed the nerf currently available in beta ahead of its expected implementation in the full game. Testing agent balancing in closed environments beforehand is typical and, assuming the stats reflect Riot’s thinking, it’s likely to be added in a future update.

The first changes relate to Chamber’s Signature Ability ‘Rendezvous’, seeing it’s base and recall cooldown increased by 50%, from 20 seconds to 30 seconds. The cooldown will also be set at the lengthier time of 45 seconds when an anchor is destroyed, and its radius reduced from 21 meters to 15 meters.

On Chamber’s Basic Ability ‘Trademark’, its slow duration has been decreased from 9.5 seconds to 6 seconds.

His other Basic Ability ‘Headhunter’ has also been nerfed, with its bullet cost increased from 100 to 150.

Finally, the powerful Ultimate ‘Tour De Force’ will now require 8 Ultimate Points as opposed to 7, as well as seeing its slow duration decreased in an identical way to ‘Trademark’; from 9.5 seconds to 6.

Because such changes have been in demand for a while, players generally seemed please at their announcement.

With every aspect of his kit weakened it does seem that, assuming they ultimately translate to the full game, Chamber’s era of dominance will be no more.