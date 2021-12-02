Twitch and Yogscast Jingle Jam 2021: Game bundle, how to watch, and charities

Twitch is partnering with the charity event Jingle Jam 2021, and supporters can get a bundle of games worth over $875 as a thank you.

The Jingle Jam charity event has returned for 2021, supporting fourteen different charities at both national and international levels with a bundle of games for supporters at a huge discount.

Alongside the bundle, there’s a Jingle Jams stream being helmed by the Yogscast team, as well as popular creators, celebrating Jingle Jam’s tenth anniversary with games and chats throughout the event until December 14th. For a full list of hosts, be sure to check the full schedule.

Contents:

What is the Jingle Jam?

The Jingle Jam is the world’s biggest games charity event, taking place every year. Over the last ten years, the event has raised $20 million in donations for charities across the globe.

How to watch

You can watch the Twitch stream via the Yogscast channel. We’ve also embedded it below for your convenience.

What charities are supported this year?

This year’s Jingle Jam is supporting the following charities:

Access Sport

Autistica

Call of Duty Endowment

Cancer Research UK

End Violence and Racism Against ESEA Communities

Global’s Make Some Noise

ILGA World

Lifelites

Mental Health Foundation

SpecialEffect

The Grand Appeal

The Open Bionics Foundation

War Child

Whale and Dolphin Conservation

The Jingle Jam 2021 Games Collection

The Jingle Jam 2021 Games Collection offers over 50 games, a value of other $875 (£650). In order to grab all of them, supporters need to donate $47 (£35) to the cause. Doing so will see all of the titles delivered to your inbox.

From indie all-timers like Hyper Light Drifter, to quirky titles like PC Building Simulator, recent releases like Wildermyth, and Call of Duty DLC with the Endowment Timeless pack, there’s plenty on offer. Be sure to check out the full list.