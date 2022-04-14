Tower of Fantasy: Beta, trailer, gameplay, & everything we know

Tower of Fantasy is an upcoming sci-fi open-world RPG game that aims to bring plenty of F2P anime action to PC and mobile. Here’s everything we know so far about Hotta Studio’s upcoming title.

Tower of Fantasy is the latest free-to-play game that aims to wow anime fans with its vibrant world, flashy combat, and colorful cast of characters. While Genshin Impact continues to prove incredibly popular, many players are looking for new titles that can compete alongside HoYoverse’s F2P giant.

Tower of Fantasy is one of many games that is vying for attention and aims to bring plenty of new features and familiar tropes to the table. However, news surrounding the eagerly anticipated title has been rather scarce, so we’ve outlined everything we currently know about this game.

Whether you wish to learn about Tower of Fantasy’s release date, closed beta sign-up, or what it’s all about, then we have you covered.

Is there a Tower of Fantasy release date?

Tower of Fantasy will release in 2022. The developers have yet to specify an exact release date, but it’s likely we’ll receive an official announcement from Hotta Studio later this year.

We’ll be updating this section as soon as we hear more information, so make sure you bookmark this page for all the latest information on the Tower of Fantasy release date.

Tower of Fantasy beta sign up

The Tower of Fantasy Closed Beta Test begins on April 19, 2022.

In order to find out all the latest information, simply join the official Tower of Fantasy Discord server. It’s here where the devs will announce the latest beta news, gameplay tips, and character details.

Tower of Fantasy platforms

Tower of Fantasy will release on iOS and PC devices. There is currently no news on whether the game will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S.

While more devices could be added in the future, Hotta Studio will likely reveal further news as we get nearer to the game’s release.

Tower of Fantasy gameplay trailer

Hotta Studio has given players a sneak peek into the game’s combat system, showcasing a number of flashy character abilities and attacks. The trailer also showcased the game’s environments that players will be able to travel across when hunting down the threat to humanity.

From lush green fields to frozen tundras, there appear to be plenty of locations for adventurers to explore. While the landscape does look idyllic, there are a number of deadly enemies that inhabit the planet.

It’s here where players will need to use their characters’ abilities and coordinate attacks to land devastating blows.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Tower of Fantasy. Make sure you check back here to receive all the latest information before the game’s release.