Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands player discovers armor with lower drop rate than winning the lottery

Nathan Warby . 52 minutes ago

The Borderlands series is known for its ludicrous amount of loot, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is no exception. One player discovered just that when they stumbled across the rarest item in the game with a lower probability than winning the lottery.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, much like its parent Borderlands series, has “gazillions” of weapons for players to farm for, all of which have their own unique quirks and effects.

Although weapons might be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, it turns out that it’s actually a piece of armor that is the rarest in the entire game.

One luckily player finally managed to get their hands on the item, and it’s been calculated that odds are less likely than securing all six Powerball numbers.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands player finds rarest item in the game

As shown in a brief upload, YouTuber Moxsy defeated the Monstrous Shroom boss in the Busted-Ass Ruins and was immediately showered by glittering new loot. Among the drops was the “Warlock’s Amalgam of Glorious Purpose,” a variation of Amalgam armor that possesses some eye-watering effects.

Using a video from fellow creator Constant Canadian, Moxsy discovered that the chances of finding that specific item were less than one in 85 billion.

Perfect armor in general is tough to come by in Wonderlands, as each comes with a huge host of variables compared to previous games in the series. Ascended armor, which is the highest level available, with the exact class, stats, and skills, has less than a one in 2 billion chance of dropping.

Throw in the fact that Amalgam has two extra passive slots compared to most armor, and the odds of getting an Ascended Warlock’s Amalgam of Glorious Purpose are less than one in 85 billion.

For context, the probability of grabbing the grand prize in the Powerball lottery is 1 in 292,201,338, which actually seems likely compared to the odds this lucky player was up against.

While we don’t know if Moxy will continue his Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands grind now that he has secured this elusive armor, one thing is for sure – he’ll probably never be able to do it again.