The First Descendant Easy Anti Cheat not installed error: How to fix

The First Descendant PC players are experiencing an error with the message “Easy Anti Cheat not installed” while launching the game. Here’s how you can fix it to dive back in.

Nexon’s free-to-play looter shooter is now out on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles as players gear up to protect Ingris and use their powers to carry the mission of their fallen ancestors. While the fast-paced shooter is thrilling, players are facing some issues at launch on their respective platforms.

The “Easy Anti Cheat not installed” error is one of them and if you’re one of those players, we’ve got all you need right here to fix the error and launch the game successfully.

How to fix ‘Easy Anti Cheat not installed’ error in The First Descendant

Nexon Games The First Descendant is now available to play for free on all eligible platforms.

There are three ways to fix the “Easy Anti Cheat not installed” error:

Reinstall the Easy Anti Cheat manually on your device

To do this, head to the game’s folder. It should be located under the Steam subfolder on your drive and under the Steamapps/common/The First Descendant folder.

From there, locate the Easy Anti Cheat folder. Click on the Easy Anti Cheat Uninstall file to uninstall the engine. Then find an installation file named EasyAntiCheat_EOS_Setup inside the same folder.

Right-click on it and choose Run as Administrator as you follow the installation steps. And that’s it! You’ve now successfully reinstalled Easy Anti Cheat.

Adding Easy Anti Cheat to your PC’s firewall

If your issue is still not resolved, this means your anti-virus software is stopping the anti-cheat from running. To resolve this, add The First Descendant folder as an exception to avoid such conflicts.

Here’s how you can do so:

Open Virus & threat protection in Windows Security Under the Ransomware Protection menu, click on Allow an app through Controlled folder access Click on Add an allowed app and select Browse all apps Navigate to the game files folder where you headed to reinstall the Easy Anti Cheat Select TheFirstDescendant.exe file and click on Open in the window Then once again click on Add an allowed app and select Browse all apps From the same folder, click on EACLaunch.exe and click on Open in the window Repeat the same add process and this time open the M1->Binaries->Win64 folder, and select M1-Win64-Shipping.exe and click on Open. Repeat the same process of adding all three .exe files under Windows Defender Firewall settings in the Control Panel and you’re done.

Verify the integrity of installed game files via Steam

If all else fails, head to Steam, right-click on The Final Descendant in your library, and select Properties. Once a new window opens, head to the Installed Files tab and select the Verify integrity of game files option.

Run the process and wait for a while until Steam checks if all files have been correctly installed. If any files are missing, Steam will automatically download and install them, so you can successfully run your game again.

That’s all you need to know about fixing the Easy Anti Cheat error while launching The Final Descendant. If you’re coming across any other errors such as a Black Screen, head to our guide and game hub for more info.