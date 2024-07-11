The First Descendant players praise July 11 hotfix as “huge win”

The First Descendant community has dubbed Hotfix 1.0.2 a “huge win,” one that proves Nexon Games listens to feedback.

Despite mixed reception, The First Descendant has already built a passionate community of players, many of whom have been quick to share feedback about the bug fixes and gameplay improvements they want implemented.

Developer Nexon Games has wasted no time executing these critiques. The title’s July 11 hotfix added the much-coveted matchmaking feature for Hard Mode, optimization improvements for PC, and a host of bug fixes.

To the delight of players, the 1.0.2 changes also improved drop rates for Encrypted Vaults and rid bosses of their vexing Immunity Spheres.

As far as the community is concerned, this marks a big step in the right direction.

Nexon

Numerous players have expressed as much in The First Descendant’s subreddit, with one Redditor writing a post labeled, “Hotfix 1.0.2 is a HUGE win!”

The user elaborated further, “While this doesn’t undo Nexon’s rep for releasing and abandoning games, this is a huge step [towards] proving that they actually want to properly support this game.”

Another player in the subreddit said that though The First Descendant feels like an “amalgamation of Destiny and Warframe,” they’re at least pleased to see developers taking user feedback to heart.

Others claim The First Descendant hotfix has boosted their excitement for the game’s future. “Removing sequenced boss spheres, limited free skins for challenges, no nerfs, increased drop rates from vaults… I think this bodes well for the future of this game,” the Redditor wrote.

Shortly after launch, players slammed Nexon for the shooter’s “greedy” microtransactions, citing the company’s history of aggressive monetization. The latest update doesn’t address these complaints, but some users say the new changes make them want to spend money, especially if Nexon keeps up this momentum.

Time will tell if the company can continue following through in this regard.