The Finals players claim Goo Grenade is the “most slept on item” in the game

Some players in The Finals claim the “most slept-on item” in the game is none other than the Goo Grenade – so if you’ve been sleeping on it too, it might be time to wake up.

The Finals is a brand-new free-to-play title from Embark Studios bringing a fresh perspective to the FPS genre. It specializes in chaos and destruction and a plethora of weapons and gadgets provides countless ways to do so.

Out of that pool of gadgets, some players feel the Goo Grenade is the “most slept-on item” in the game, especially given all the benefits it offers.

Players debate “most slept on” The Finals gadgets

Starting a discussion on Reddit, a player felt “the goo grenade is heavily slept on” as it serves multiple purposes like providing “instant cover, climb a high wall, close off sight lines, hide yourself” while trying to steal a cashout.

To this, another player said, “Goo gun is the actual answer and it’s not even close.” Another player felt the same and commented, “The Goo gun meta will arrive. It’s f**king awesome.”

The Goo Grenade can be a great option for Medium build players, considering how versatile the gadget can be.

“It’s great for delaying tactics like gumming up hallways, stairwells, doorways, etc.,” another player chimed in. “Also in a reactionary sense by clogging up holes made by enemies. Add fire to goo trapping enemies for extra fun. Spam a bunch of single shots over wide areas, then light them on fire for great dispersion.”

A player listed some ways in which a Goo Grenade can benefit a team: “Block off pathways so invisible lights cant ambush you, block off turrets so they won’t shoot you, capture the cashout easier by walling yourself off with the goo, so people can only shoot you from point blank, block line of sights if you are in the open, making you much safer, blocking paths behind you if you are getting chased on low HP”

On the other hand, some argued Thermal Vision is another slept-on gadget. “I use it all the time,” one said, “Even when there are no lights on the enemy team. When your other teammates are running gas grenades, it becomes so easy to dominate and shoot them through it.”