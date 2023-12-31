The Finals community divided as MnK players claim aim assist is balanced

A mouse and keyboard player who gave controller a shot wasn’t impressed, and it’s sparked a heated debate as to whether or not aim assist is really as bad as some players think it is.

The aim assist debate isn’t a particularly new one in the gaming community, though it’s been particularly heated as of late. Between Apex Legends GOAT ImperialHal chiming in and claiming AA is impossible to balance against MnK and the rank 1 player in The Finals playing with controller, many feel as if running roller is just too strong in many shooters at the moment.

However, a mouse and keyboard player who decided to give controller a shot with The Finals wasn’t exactly impressed. Though their exploration settled the debate in their own mind, it certainly didn’t quell those who feel as if AA is busted.

It’s still hard to say whether or not aim assist is truly overpowered, and people playing The Finals are very split on the issue. Especially now that some MnK players are trying out controller for themselves.

The Finals aim assist debate rages on

To give a brief recap as to why the aim assist debate is happening in the first place within The Finals, aim assist can be very, very aggressive in this game. This has led many players to call for nerfs, even those who gain an advantage by having aim assist on their controller.

And, though that sentiment still largely remains from most players, there are still those out there who feel as if it isn’t too bad and that MnK has enough advantages to be worth preferring.

OP HeavyWaterer claimed that, though AA helps for a bit at the start of a fight, it doesn’t compare to being able to turn quickly and reposition fast with an MnK setup. They ultimately ruled that, “controllers f***ing suck”.

This conclusion was a controversial one. However, there are many who agreed with this Redditor’s take.

“I’ve pretty much always felt that the ability to flick and spin around instantly is more powerful than aim assist,” claimed one Redditor. “I play a lot on m+k and console and the only shooters i prefer controller are cod and halo, where aim assist is insanely strong. Even then i still feel that long distance shooting is better on m+k.”

Another Redditor chimed in with a take many agree with, which is that controller is better up-close while MnK has advantages at range with things like sniping.

“I tried controller after hearing the snap aim bs. And the aim assist is def sticky and strong but sucks for headshots. So im guessing its good for high damage one shot weapons like the double barrel and sniper and magnum,” said one Redditor. “I def prefer and more comfortable with mnk. Idk i dont see it as being as op as everyone is saying but it def needs tweaking.”

That said, there’s one thing that many takes within the thread are overlooking; aim assist isn’t all created equal in The Finals.

The tracking isn’t the concern of many as much as the snapping is, and snipers snap on to targets from a much longer range than you’d think. Aim assist seems to be tuned up with longer range weapons in comparison to close-range ones, though aim snapping is strong no matter what you’re using up close.

It’s at the point where aim assist is strong enough that players have been complaining about their aim snapping to the wrong target.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen if the devs decide to nerf aim assist and pare back its strength and how easily it allows players to snap to targets, or if they decide that its current state is fine despite player sentiment.