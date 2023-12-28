The Finals slammed for “utterly broken” aim assist as rank 1 player abuses it

In the early days of The Finals, players were complaining that aim assist was a bit too strong. And, though this is a common argument in cross-platform FPS games. However, the top ranked players in the game run controller, and even they have admitted aim assist is overtuned.

The Finals has been incredibly popular upon launch, leading many to put a ton of time into learning and mastering its gameplay mechanics to rush to the top of the ranked ladder.

And, though the argument that aim assist is broken continues to ravage the cross-platform FPS landscape, that argument may have some real legs when it comes to The Finals.

Some of the game’s best players, including the current rank 1, all agree that controller’s aim assist is a bit overtuned, with some people who go against them going as far as claiming that they’re cheating.

The Finals’ best controller players call for aim assist nerfs

Aim assist is really difficult to get right, especially when it comes to a game like The Finals that has so much recoil on almost every weapon. Landing shots on target with similar accuracy to PC players is difficult without a little help, and aim assist is fairly common in other games that have crossplay like Apex Legends and the Call of Duty franchise.

However, many have argued The Finals takes it a step to farm with aim snapping to targets almost immediately and tracking them well. Many feel as if controller players have way too much help aiming.

This is something supported by even the game’s best players.

OP played against the squad of Arkaik__ (current rank 1) and goatmeep1_ on it, some of the absolute best players in The Finals right now, and had an incredibly hard time outgunning them. OP would then claim that aim assist is, “completely and utterly broken,” and that maining roller, “might as well be like cheating if the player with controller is good at all.”

Here’s one of the clips they linked, showing goatmeep 1v2ing without missing almost any of their shots:

There’s a similar clip from Arkaik__ that shows off what he was able to manage as well, beating players that were holding a better angle than him with raw aim.

These players have both quickly risen to the top and stayed there with controller. Even if other players are using controller, they clearly have a high level of skill and game knowledge to maintain their spot at the top of the ladder.

However, even they want aim assist to get nerfed, as mused by goatmeep when asked about whether they’d swap to MnK if controller got nerfed.

“I’ll just get used to it, to be honest. It won’t be that bad. I hope [aim assist] gets nerfed.”

With even those who used aim assist on controller to get to the peak of The Finals ranked ladder calling for nerfs, hopefully the devs have a plan for paring back aim assist’s power without leaving controller players high and dry.