The Division 2 Season 10: Trailer, new targets, weapons & more

As Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 solidifies itself into the third year of brutal battles and thrilling storylines, it introduces it’s 10th season. Here’s everything we know about the new content in The Division 2 Season 2.

Ubisoft has announced the arrival of season 10 for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and it contains plenty of new content for players to sink their teeth into. The new season means new season passes, new weapons, and a brand new manhunt target for The Division to stop.

On top of the new target and additions, the announcement included a trailer and a multitude of information, all of which we have organised so you can see exactly what is coming in Season 10 of this multiplayer game.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Season 10 Trailer

The Price of Power trailer follows the announcement of the new season and introduces a plethora of new weapons, difficulties, and so much more. You can watch it below:

The Division 2 Season 10 Story

The new season brings in a latest target and brand new objective to complete. General Perter Anderson has found an opportunity to build a deadly team and take out The Division. It is up to you to find him and take down the Black Tusk’s team before they align and end The Division for good.

Manhunt targets and dates

General Peter Anderson – Prime Target

Trig – September 13

Micro – October 4

Chirpy – October 25

Lucky – November 15

New difficulties for Countdown mode

Along with new stories, brand new difficulties have been introduced for Countdown mode. There are now four difficulties which range from Normal, to Heroic. Each require certain skills and allow for an easier, or much harder experience. All difficulties are below:

Normal Hard Challenging Heroic

Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft Season 10 introduces new events, new targets, and new weapons.

Also announced for Season 10 of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 are the new Global Events and Leagues. The dates for each can be found here.

Leagues:

Trig League: September 20

Micro League: October 11

Chirpy League: November 1

Lucky League: November 22

Global Events:

Polarity Switch event: September 27

SHD Exposed event: October 18

Hollywood event: November 8

Golden Bullet event: November 29

Apparel Events:

SHD Paragon Apparel event: September 27

Dark Path Apparel event: November 1

New weapons and gear

Lastly, along with the new Season Pass comes brand new weapons and gear including shortguns, rifles, sets, and items:

Items:

– Doctor Home: Rifle – Busy Little Bee: Pistol – Bloody Knuckles: Gloves

Weapons:

Lefty: Shotgun

Stage Left: Rifle

Sets:

One Gear Set

Umbra Initiative

One Brand Set

Brazos de Arcabuz

That’s all we know about Season 10 of Tom Clancy’s The Division. There’s plenty to enjoy and tons of events to take part in along with new battles and a brand new target.