The Division 2 Season 10: Trailer, new targets, weapons & more

As Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 solidifies itself into the third year of brutal battles and thrilling storylines, it introduces it’s 10th season. Here’s everything we know about the new content in The Division 2 Season 2.
Ubisoft has announced the arrival of season 10 for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and it contains plenty of new content for players to sink their teeth into. The new season means new season passes, new weapons, and a brand new manhunt target for The Division to stop.
On top of the new target and additions, the announcement included a trailer and a multitude of information, all of which we have organised so you can see exactly what is coming in Season 10 of this multiplayer game.
Contents
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Season 10 Trailer
- The Division 2 Season 10’s Story
- New difficulties for Countdown mode
- Global Events and Leagues dates
- New weapons and gear
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Season 10 Trailer
The Price of Power trailer follows the announcement of the new season and introduces a plethora of new weapons, difficulties, and so much more. You can watch it below:
The Division 2 Season 10 Story
The new season brings in a latest target and brand new objective to complete. General Perter Anderson has found an opportunity to build a deadly team and take out The Division. It is up to you to find him and take down the Black Tusk’s team before they align and end The Division for good.
Manhunt targets and dates
General Peter Anderson – Prime Target
Trig – September 13
Micro – October 4
Chirpy – October 25
Lucky – November 15
New difficulties for Countdown mode
Along with new stories, brand new difficulties have been introduced for Countdown mode. There are now four difficulties which range from Normal, to Heroic. Each require certain skills and allow for an easier, or much harder experience. All difficulties are below:
- Normal
- Hard
- Challenging
- Heroic
Global Events and Leagues dates
Also announced for Season 10 of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 are the new Global Events and Leagues. The dates for each can be found here.
Leagues:
- Trig League: September 20
- Micro League: October 11
- Chirpy League: November 1
- Lucky League: November 22
Global Events:
- Polarity Switch event: September 27
- SHD Exposed event: October 18
- Hollywood event: November 8
- Golden Bullet event: November 29
Apparel Events:
- SHD Paragon Apparel event: September 27
- Dark Path Apparel event: November 1
New weapons and gear
Lastly, along with the new Season Pass comes brand new weapons and gear including shortguns, rifles, sets, and items:
Items:
– Doctor Home: Rifle– Busy Little Bee: Pistol– Bloody Knuckles: Gloves
Weapons:
- Lefty: Shotgun
- Stage Left: Rifle
Sets:
One Gear Set
- Umbra Initiative
One Brand Set
- Brazos de Arcabuz
That’s all we know about Season 10 of Tom Clancy’s The Division. There’s plenty to enjoy and tons of events to take part in along with new battles and a brand new target.