Ubisoft casually announces The Division 3 has entered development

Ubisoft has casually announced that developer Massive Entertainment is leading production on Tom Clancy’s The Division 3.

Tom Clancy’s The Division hit the ground running in March 2016, offering up an online-only, NYC-set experience in the aftermath of a viral pandemic – the “dollar flu.”

Like Tom Clancy-branded adventures before it, futuristic tech and weaponry guided players along, though this particular shooter came in the form of a live-service title. Ubisoft supported the shooter for years before rolling out the less-acclaimed The Division 2.

Despite the sequel’s growing pains, the publisher continues to expand the series in interesting ways. Developers across the globe are currently working on the mobile game The Division Resurgence and the free-to-play spinoff, Heartland. Now there’s news that Division agents will eventually have yet another mission to tackle.

The Division 3 is in development at Massive Entertainment

On Thursday, September 21, Ubisoft issued a press release announcing Massive veteran Julian Gerighty will now serve as Executive Producer for The Division brand.

In addition to helming the billion-dollar IP’s publicly known ventures, Gerighty will also help bring The Division 3 to market. That’s right, Ubisoft buried the third mainline game’s existence in an unexpected press release.

Ubisoft The Division Heartland will take place in the “heartland” of America.

The message further notes that series creator Massive Entertainment is leading production, with a team currently hiring for the project. Ubisoft wrote in part:

“This announcement represents Ubisoft’s dedication to the longevity of the brand. In his new role, Julian will drive the many interdependent production elements of The Division brand in a unified direction.

“This includes development oversight, operations, and creative vision together with the development teams around the world who are currently developing the mobile game Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.”

Further details remain under wraps for the time being. Ubisoft’s press release offers no firm details; thus, it’s unclear when The Division 3 will be released. Its setting, overarching story, and the platforms on which it will launch similarly lack specification.

And news that Gerighty and Co. are still in the process of building the team suggests the project’s in the earliest stages of production. It could be some time before Ubisoft’s ready to talk shop.

The Division 2’s still going strong, though. Season 10 launched late last year, followed by Season 11 earlier in 2023.