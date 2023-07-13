Team Fortress 2 Summer 2023 update patch notes: Versus Saxton Hale now an official game mode

Team Fortress 2’s Summer 2023 update is here and has added Versus Saxton Hale as an official game mode, introduced new cosmetics and taunts, and implemented whole host of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes.

On February 10, Valve teased the Team Fortress 2 community with an upcoming Summer update that promised a big shakeup after years of silence from the devs.

And on July 13, TF2 fans can finally see what it is all about with a whole new Summer 2023 update now live. This patch just added the fanmade VS Saxton Hale as an official game mode, introduced several new community-made maps, and rolled out a Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case too.

So here is all you need to know about the new TF2 Summer 2023 update.

Summer 2023

Featuring 14 new community maps: Sharkbay, Rotunda, Phoenix, Cashworks, Venice. Reckoner, Sulfur, Hardwood, Pelican Peak, Selbyen, VSH Tiny Rock, VSH Distillery, VSH Skirmish, and VSH Nucleus.

Added Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case: Contains 25 new community-contributed items

Added 6 new community contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store Taunt: Killer Joke Taunt: Star-Spangled Doctor Taunt: Tuefort Tango Taunt: The Road Rager Taunt: The Killer Signature

Added 20 new community-created Unusual effects 12 new effects for Unusual hats 8 new effects for Unusual taunts

Added the Summer 2023 War Paint Case Contains 10 new community-created War Paints that make-up the Summer 2023 Collection Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualfier as a bonus item

All cosmetics and taunt cases will grant Summer 2023 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates

The Summer event runs through September 15 2023

Valve Team Fortress 2 map Steel was part of the massive bug fixes in the Summer 2023 update

General