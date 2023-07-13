Team Fortress 2 Summer 2023 update patch notes: Versus Saxton Hale now an official game mode
Team Fortress 2’s Summer 2023 update is here and has added Versus Saxton Hale as an official game mode, introduced new cosmetics and taunts, and implemented whole host of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes.
On February 10, Valve teased the Team Fortress 2 community with an upcoming Summer update that promised a big shakeup after years of silence from the devs.
And on July 13, TF2 fans can finally see what it is all about with a whole new Summer 2023 update now live. This patch just added the fanmade VS Saxton Hale as an official game mode, introduced several new community-made maps, and rolled out a Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case too.
So here is all you need to know about the new TF2 Summer 2023 update.
Team Fortress 2 Summer 2023 update
Summer 2023
- Featuring 14 new community maps: Sharkbay, Rotunda, Phoenix, Cashworks, Venice. Reckoner, Sulfur, Hardwood, Pelican Peak, Selbyen, VSH Tiny Rock, VSH Distillery, VSH Skirmish, and VSH Nucleus.
- Added Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case: Contains 25 new community-contributed items
- Added 6 new community contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store
- Taunt: Killer Joke
- Taunt: Star-Spangled Doctor
- Taunt: Tuefort Tango
- Taunt: The Road Rager
- Taunt: The Killer Signature
- Added 20 new community-created Unusual effects
- 12 new effects for Unusual hats
- 8 new effects for Unusual taunts
- Added the Summer 2023 War Paint Case
- Contains 10 new community-created War Paints that make-up the Summer 2023 Collection
- Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualfier as a bonus item
- All cosmetics and taunt cases will grant Summer 2023 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates
- The Summer event runs through September 15 2023
General
- Security and stability improvements
- Fixed the Mann vs Machine upgrade panel closing after receiving a matchmaking party invite
- Fixed an exploit related to the ConTracker and being able to move/shoot while it’s deployed
- Fices the Stange Count Transfer Tool not being able to transfer stats for Sandvich items
- Fiex the Engineer not being able to move for a short period of time after doing The High Five taunt
- Fixed missing No Headphones style for the Universal Translator
- Fixed Engineer teleporter audio that was referencing the dispenser by mistake in Spanish
- Fixed incorrect alpha channels for the Smissmass 2021/2022 Cosmetic Case models
- Fixed the Winter 2019 War Paint Case not being shown in the Mann Co. Store
- Updated/Added some tournament medals
- Updated pl_enclosure_final to fix localization issues
- Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy
- Boosted volume of snowman explosions
- Added occluders to C to improve performance
- Improved clipping
- Updated cp_steel
- Prop collision cleanup and improved player clipping
- Explosive splash bug collisions on stairs, props, etc., around the map
- Spawn point issues (collision, prop blocking, clipping, etc.)
- Fix Pyro door exploit on A
- Fix choke and spam issues into Blu & Red spawns
- Fix Pixel walk collision issues
- Fixing ceiling clipping and stuck spots including exploits
- Clean up geometry in spawns, the spawn locations and their exits
- Fix roof readability issues, with sticky and rocket jumping
- Fix rare double death bug when falling into pit
- Fix Cliff stuck spots and ledges in E pit
- Removed head glitch tele spawn on A-B connector
- Fix rare overtime cap bug
- Fix Red team getting stuck in spawn door to A
- Updated cp_mossrock
- Fixed numerous perch points
- Fixed players being able to get under Blu spawn
- Fixed a location where a teleporter could be build out of the map
- Fixed collision on rock near final point so it is more accurate to the visuals
- Fixed lots of small visual bugs
- Fixed some small exploits
- Improved optimisation