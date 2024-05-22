Taylor Swift may be getting her own MCU series — and it’s nothing to do with Deadpool

While some believed Taylor Swift would enter the MCU through one of the Deadpool movies, it looks like she may have found her own way in.

Writer Daniel Richtman reported that Swift allegedly had a meeting with Marvel CEO Kevin Feige to discuss her being cast in an upcoming Marvel TV show.

Swift is being eyed for the lead role in the Disney+ series Blonde Phantom, a “crime fighting spy series” set in 1950s Las Vegas.

Blonde Phantom, aka Louise Grant, first debuted in 1946 through the comic All Select Comics #11.

By day, Grant works as a secretary at the Mark Mason Detective Agency, where she is secretly in love with her boss.

However, when Mason goes off to investigate a case by night, Grant puts on a floor-length gown, black mask, and high heels to become the Blonde Phantom, a charming, gun-totting crime fighter.

The relationship between Mason and Grant is seen as the gender flip version of Superman and Lois Lane as Mason is in love with the Blonde Phantom, but wants nothing to do with his mousey secretary.

If the rumor is true, Blonde Phantom will be a gateway for Taylor Swift to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a feat many believed would be done with Swift being in Deadpool 3.

However, as Deadpool and Wolverine will have several cameos that we know of so far, there’s a chance Swift could still make an appearance in the movie.

Deadpool and Wolverine slashes into theaters on July 26. You can find out how much of the MCU you need to watch beforehand, read about if Deadpool can beat Wolverine, and check out our ranking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.