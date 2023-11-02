Spider-Man 2 players discover strange street interview Easter Egg

Spider-Man 2 embraces the life of Spidey, as a new discovery reveals you can take part in interviews with the media. They go about as serious as you’d expect an interview with Spidey to go.

One of Spider-Man 2‘s more underrated aspects is the delicate amount of detail Insomniac Games has put into the streets of New York.

As Spider-Man, you’d probably never think that, and for good reason, as most of your time is spent in the “clouds” of the city. Yet if you head down below, you’ll discover some truly bizarre things that fit the city’s identity, such as wild NPC conversations.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It doesn’t stop there, as the latest discovery lets you participate in interviews.

Spider-Man 2 lets players participate in interviews

Since Spider-Man 2 launched, players have discovered unique NPC interactions where they acknowledge your presence as Spider-Man. One of the coolest examples of that came from user Assiahn who discovered you can take part in interviews.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

During a live interview, a reporter acknowledged Spider-Man. He stepped over to the reporter, and the game thrust him into a live interview. He was then hit with the most important question of them all: “Is a hotdog a sandwich?”

Article continues after ad

Spidey answered “No, but it might be a salad. Think about it.”

Article continues after ad

His answer left viewers absolutely speechless. “That’s a menace ass statement,” one user replied, while another cosigned Jonah Jameson’s hate of the Wall Crawler, “JJJ was right about this mf the whole time.”

While players wait for highly requested features, unique discoveries like this continue to pop up. New York needs its Spider-Men, so don’t be surprised if you see more unique interviews pop up in the streets.