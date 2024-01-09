Marvel’s Spider-Man Mary Jane model calls out fans for “stalking” her

Marvels Spider-Man Mary Jane model Stephanie Tyler has called out fans over their “unacceptable” behavior in calling her workplace this past weekend.

Video game developer Insomniac has found a new wave of major success thanks to their new role as being the team behind some of the biggest and best Marvel-focused games of recent years.

Their original Spider-Man game was met with instant and universal praise, Spider-Man 2 releasing just last year in 2023 and once again being hailed by fans.

Article continues after ad

The games, which feature some of the most iconic Spider-Man villains, heroes, and more from the comics, use face models and motion capture to bring the world of the beloved web-slinger to life.

Article continues after ad

And while most actor’s experiences with Spider-Man have been positive, one name involved has spoken up and called out fans for taking their appreciation too far.

Stephanie Tyler, who worked as the face model for Mary Jane in all the recent Spider-Man games, revealed that she has felt “uncomfortable” by some followers and felt as though they have “crossed boundaries” when it comes to her personal life.

Article continues after ad

In a new post, the model called out fans, stating the following.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I appreciate the love for my role in the Spider-Man games … Over the weekend, some followers crossed boundaries. One even went to the extent of calling my workplace and leaving multiple voicemails … which is unacceptable and considered stalking … I came into work this morning and immediately felt unsafe and uncomfortable hearing those voicemails.

Article continues after ad

“Please respect that I am a human being trying to make a living just like you, and I kindly ask for boundaries to not be crossed.”

Article continues after ad

It is unclear if Tyler plans to take these voicemails further or has any plans to punish the followers who have led to her feeling unsafe in her place of work.

However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information about the situation unfolds.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.