Suicide Squad game is the latest to be mocked for Destiny-like menu

Rocksteady’s gameplay showcase for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has the internet mocking the game’s uninspired Destiny-like menu.

For better or for worse, select games have left an indelible mark on the industry. Grand Theft Auto 3 paved the way for open-world adventures. BioShock amplified the medium’s prestige in terms of storytelling.

The map-unlocking towers in Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry had a chokehold on sandbox titles for far too many years. And Destiny with its cursor-controlled menu system inspired multiplayer and single-player developers to adopt gear mechanics that have since become a curse for those who prefer simplicity.

Gotham Knights featured the disfavored system and, to the chagrin of many, it’s reared its head in Rocksteady’s upcoming release.

Suicide Squad game mocked for copying Destiny’s gear menu

During the recent PlayStation State of Play, Rocksteady unveiled roughly 15 minutes of Kill the Justice League gameplay.

Each of the four Suicide Squad members received some time in the limelight, their skills and personalities on full display for viewers. Thus far, reactions to the footage appear to be mixed at best.

But most agree Destiny’s influence on the gear and menu systems is, to put it nicely, concerning. Players will likely spend an exorbitant amount of time grinding for loot and rifling through loadouts to ensure their dealing the utmost damage.

Responses to a Reddit thread by Exatal123 indicate the menu part of the showcase deflated some people’s excitement for the DC game.

“Mhmm, I sure do like knowing there’s gonna be a fu–ton of grinding,” one Redditor replied in jest. Other users were of the same mind, arguing that grinding counts among the worst ideas in modern gaming.

Said another Redditor, “adding 20 hours of cheap, repetitive gameplay to a tight 10-hour game doesn’t make a game more valuable, it just lowers the overall quality.”

In fairness, Rocksteady’s impeccable track record means this particular studio has a chance of getting it right. Still, some fear the Suicide Squad game’s menu system portends a fate not too dissimilar from Marvel’s Avengers and Gotham Knights.