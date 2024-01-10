LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses blooms as it goes on sale

The LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses is now available. Here’s what you can expect from this kit and how much it will cost.

Roses are red, violets are blue, with the release of the LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses, LEGO’s Botanical Collection is in full bloom. LEGO’s has brick-reimagined bouquet of roses is now available.

The rose is an icon. It’s no wonder it is part of LEGO’s Icons range. It’s a symbol of love and romance. So why not spice up your love life with this set by sharing the building experience with a loved one on a special occasion?

Of course, if you haven’t found your fellow LEGO lover, you can always use it to add some vibrance to your home. You know, for your own pleasure, or just in case you are planning on inviting someone over. If it’s a date, they will undoubtedly be impressed.

This 822-piece set was designed for LEGO lovers aged 18 and up. What’s more LEGO has crafted it to provide an enjoyable yet easy building experience. Yup, the set includes separate instructions for each of the three flowering stages.

Indeed, four of the brick-built, long-stem roses are in full bloom, four are still blooming, and four are in the bud stage. In addition, the 12-inch-tall set features several small white flowers to complete the ensemble. Looks great, doesn’t it?

LEGO’s flower-inspired sets are extremely popular, no matter how green your fingers are. This set is perfect if you want to add some extra vibrance to your existing brick-built garden. You can also elevate the latter by adding the recently released LEGO Icons Tiny Plants set.

In addition, like the latter set, the roses don’t require any watering. It’s made up of high-quality bricks, so it will last a lifetime and then some. Of course, if you want to immerse yourself in the gardening experience, you can always do so by adding a bit of water to the vase (not included). We are not judging. This will certainly add some life to your build.

If you ever wanted to spoil a loved one (or yourself, for that matter) with a bouquet of vibrant flowers, this LEGO Icons set is perfect. The LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses is now available at $59.99.

