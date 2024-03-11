State of Survival codes (March 2024) – Free Food, Speedups, Wood & Biocaps

State of Survival codes (March 2024) – Free Food, Speedups, Wood & BiocapsFunPlus International AG
Get the right resources to survive a zombie invasion with State of Survival codes, featuring food, speedups, and wood. Here’s a list of active codes for March 2024.
Are you worried you might run out of important resources in a zombie apocalypse? Well, you don’t have to anymore. In State of Survival, a free-to-play title, you need every resource like food and wood to upgrade your base, train your army, and defeat zombies to explore new lands. One way to get it is to fight off zombies and clear new areas. This will take time and effort as you progress. Lucky for you, we have all the new codes for State of Survival to help you get the best of resources for free.
So you don’t have to worry about running out of food or wood with these free rewards.
That being said, here are all the codes you can use for March 2024.
Contents
Working State of Survival Codes (March 2024)
Here’s a list of active codes checked as of March 11, 2024. New codes are released quite often so check back weekly for new rewards.
- sos2024 – Free Rewards
- xmas2023sos – Free Rewards
- lucky2024 – Free Rewards
- SS777 – Free Rewards
How to redeem State of Survival codes
There are two ways you can redeem codes in State of Survival.
Method 1
- Launch the game and tap on your Avatar in the top left corner of the screen.
- Then, select Settings and click on Gift Redemption.
- Type or paste the code in the box.
- Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.
Method 2
- Open your browser and go to the SoS Gift Redemption page.
- Enter your player ID.
- Paste one of the codes and click on Redeem to get your freebies.
The codes often expire after a while, so use them as soon as possible.
List of expired codes
Here are all the codes that no longer work.
- sos1234 – Free Rewards
- treasure2023 – Free Rewards
- sos8888 – 5m Speedup x4, Biocap x1, 10K Supply Crate x1, Epic Search Map x1, Rusty (Fragment) x10
- nanami2022 – Free Rewards
- getlucky – Free rewards
- survival777 – Free rewards
- eliminationrounds – Free rewards
- MODSTHANKU – Free rewards
- S9B5397B85A6 – Free rewards
- S7779006439A – Free rewards
- FollowiGGlobal – Free rewards
- sos5off – Free rewards
- theguru – Free rewards
- Behemothsos1 – Free rewards
- TOURNAMENT2023 – Free rewards
- SOSONSTEAM – Free rewards
- sosramadan2023 – Free rewards
- Doomsdayqualifiers – Free rewards
What are State of Survival codes?
State of Survival codes are unique sequences of alphabets and numbers that offer free rewards. The developers release them to help new players or during certain events.
So there you have it – everything you need to know about State of Survival codes.
