State of Survival codes (March 2024) – Free Food, Speedups, Wood & Biocaps

Get the right resources to survive a zombie invasion with State of Survival codes, featuring food, speedups, and wood. Here’s a list of active codes for March 2024.

Are you worried you might run out of important resources in a zombie apocalypse? Well, you don’t have to anymore. In State of Survival, a free-to-play title, you need every resource like food and wood to upgrade your base, train your army, and defeat zombies to explore new lands. One way to get it is to fight off zombies and clear new areas. This will take time and effort as you progress. Lucky for you, we have all the new codes for State of Survival to help you get the best of resources for free.

So you don’t have to worry about running out of food or wood with these free rewards.

That being said, here are all the codes you can use for March 2024.

Contents

FunPlus International AG Upgrade your base and unlock new buildings

Working State of Survival Codes (March 2024)

Here’s a list of active codes checked as of March 11, 2024. New codes are released quite often so check back weekly for new rewards.

sos2024 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards xmas2023sos – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards lucky2024 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SS777 – Free Rewards

How to redeem State of Survival codes

There are two ways you can redeem codes in State of Survival.

Method 1

Launch the game and tap on your Avatar in the top left corner of the screen.

in the top left corner of the screen. Then, select Settings and click on Gift Redemption.

and click on Type or paste the code in the box.

Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

FunPlus International AG Click on the Gift Redemption button

Method 2

Open your browser and go to the SoS Gift Redemption page.

Enter your player ID .

. Paste one of the codes and click on Redeem to get your freebies.

The codes often expire after a while, so use them as soon as possible.

FunPlus International AG Enter Player ID and redeem codes

List of expired codes

Here are all the codes that no longer work.

sos1234 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards treasure2023 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards sos8888 – 5m Speedup x4, Biocap x1, 10K Supply Crate x1, Epic Search Map x1, Rusty (Fragment) x10

– 5m Speedup x4, Biocap x1, 10K Supply Crate x1, Epic Search Map x1, Rusty (Fragment) x10 nanami2022 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards getlucky – Free rewards

– Free rewards survival777 – Free rewards

– Free rewards eliminationrounds – Free rewards

– Free rewards MODSTHANKU – Free rewards

– Free rewards S9B5397B85A6 – Free rewards

– Free rewards S7779006439A – Free rewards

– Free rewards FollowiGGlobal – Free rewards

– Free rewards sos5off – Free rewards

– Free rewards theguru – Free rewards

– Free rewards Behemothsos1 – Free rewards

– Free rewards TOURNAMENT2023 – Free rewards

– Free rewards SOSONSTEAM – Free rewards

– Free rewards sosramadan2023 – Free rewards

– Free rewards Doomsdayqualifiers – Free rewards

What are State of Survival codes?

State of Survival codes are unique sequences of alphabets and numbers that offer free rewards. The developers release them to help new players or during certain events.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about State of Survival codes.

For more promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:

