iPhone 19 could have under-display camera as Apple plans leaked

Apple under-display cameras have already entered development stage, with reports suggesting the iPhone 19 will be the likely first candidate for the exciting new feature.

Apple has long been rumored to bring the under-display camera and Face ID to iPhones, removing the notch completely. These rumors are finally gaining traction as a report indicates the company’s Korean suppliers have started developing the under-display camera for future iPhones.

While this is exciting news, the new camera technology isn’t expected to debut before iPhone 19, which should launch in 2027. The same report claims Apple will introduce under-display Face ID before the camera.

iPhones with under-display cameras to launch in 2027

The news, which The Elec originally reported on and TechRadar later added to, suggests LG Innotek has started working on a camera type for iPhones that will be hidden under the screen. This means there will be no notch or hole in the display for the camera when it is not in use.

LG Innotek is reportedly working on a special lens called ‘Preform Optics’ to overcome the existing limitations of an under-display camera.

Unlike regular cameras, under-display cameras, located under the screen, take in less light, which can lead to blurry and less detailed pictures. LG Innotek’s Preform Optics lens is reportedly designed to fix these problems and make under-display cameras work better.

There’s no confirmation from the brand yet so taking these details with a pinch of salt might be a good idea.

Phones that already have under-display cameras

ZTE

You don’t have to wait until 2027 to buy phones with under-display cameras. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 already brings this technology to the market. In fact, it is the third Samsung smartphone to use this advanced camera tech.

Not just Samsung, smartphone brands from China have long been using under-display cameras in their phones. For example, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra features a sleek 6.8-inch notch-free display. The smartphone utilizes a 16MP under-display sensor, which captures decent photos.

