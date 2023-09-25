Star Wars fans file lawsuit over KOTOR 2’s scrapped DLC plans

Star Wars fans have filed a lawsuit against developers Aspyr Media and Saber Interactive after canceling plans for Knights of the Old Republic 2 DLC.

The classic RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II has held a special place in many players’ hearts since its release back in 2004. Recently receiving a port to the Nintendo Switch, fans were elated to see the beloved title head to new consoles after all these years.

The announcement trailer for the said port also teased that the Restored Content Mod would be available as DLC. The Mod, already available on PC, restores much of the game’s missing content while fixing several bugs and issues in the process. Unfortunately, the Restored Content Mod will no longer be brought to the Switch, leaving many fans frustrated and upset.

In response to the removal, a select few gamers have now filed a lawsuit against developers Aspyr Media and Saber Interactive, demanding refunds due to the canceled DLC.

KOTOR 2 fans launch lawsuit against devs for canceled DLC

Some vocal fans of the series have argued that they would not have purchased the game if it had not included the Restored Content DLC. The lawsuit also argues that Aspyr and Saber are legally obliged to refund players, as some allegedly haven’t even touched the game while waiting for the DLC to arrive.

The lawsuit, which can be viewed here, needs to be responded to by October 4th with the fans demanding a jury trial to be held.

“Plaintiff felt completely duped and was upset because he had relied on Defendants’ representations that the Restored Content DLC would be released for KOTOR.

“In fact, Plaintiff did not even play KOTOR after purchasing it, instead choosing to wait until the Restored Content DLC was released.” the document reads.

Aspyr has offered the Steam version of the game to affected fans, where the mod can be played for free. There’s no telling if Aspyr has any intention of fully refunding the fans of KOTOR 2, so we’ll have to wait for their response to the dissatisfied player base.