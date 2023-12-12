KOTOR remake gets new hope after developer’s comments

Disney’s head of gaming has given some new excitement to the KOTOR remake ever seeing the light of day.

After a Knights of the Old Republic remake was announced in 2021, the remake has recently seen a wave of skepticism that it will ever be released.

Earlier this year, however, rumors began to spread that the game has been cancelled after some issues began at Aspyr, the team behind the remake. These rumors were then met with conflicting statements that the game was still being worked on.

All of this has led fans to be concerned about the state of the game, and if it would even be released at all. Now, Sean Shoptaw from Disney has given some new hope that the remake isn’t entirely dead.

KOTOR remake still have a lot of demand

In his conversation with Stephen Totilo from Axios, Shoptaw commented on the rumors and reports saying that Knights of the Old Republic is “… an incredibly popular game, one that we are incredibly proud of and think that there’s still a lot of demand for. I’ll leave it there.”

While not a very informative comment, it does give hope to the game still being developed.

The teaser trailer released in 2021 is the only thing we have for the KOTOR remake.

Released in 2003, the original game is still heralded as not only the best Star Wars game ever, but one of the best RPG’s ever made.

Naturally, this meant that the excitement for a remake 20 years later would be strong. Disney’s acknowledgement that there is still love for the original game bodes well for the future of a KOTOR remake given the uncertainty around the game’s development.

Nothing is confirmed with this new information, but it does give some small hope that the developers are at least keeping the remake in-mind.