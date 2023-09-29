Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake may have been scrapped as trailers vanish

The highly-anticipated Knights of the Old Republic remake has been scrubbed from social media. The vanishing act has caused fans of the title to fear for its future.

The Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake was announced all the way back at a PlayStation Showcase in 2021. The much-loved original has been hailed as one of the greatest RPGs of all time and fans were excited for the prospect of a return.

However, the Knights of the Old Republic remake has had a rocky go of it ever since. Changes in development teams and rumored delays have been the only talking points since its announcement.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, as of September 29, the game’s trailer has been made private on YouTube and a number of Tweets pertaining to the game have been deleted. Fans on Twitter are speculating that the Knights of the Old Republic remake is indeed “dead”.

The delisting of the YouTube trailer was initially noted by u/TricolorChutoy on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours where players speculated on the game’s potential cancellation. “Sony probably gave up interest after seeing how it was coming along and that killed it,” one user said.

Article continues after ad

Following the initial thread on Reddit, internet sleuths noticed that all mentions of the game had been scrubbed from official Twitter accounts. Only one Tweet mentioning the Knights of the Old Republic remake remains.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Fans on the platform are distraught at the news with many taking this to mean that the game’s cancellation is a foregone conclusion. Some are making attempts to communicate interest in the game with a #SaveKOTOR movement.

Others aren’t entirely certain that this is the end of the Knights of the Old Republic remake at all. “The potential cancellation is way more likely on Embracer Group than Sony,” one user explained. “I can’t really see Sony just letting a game like this go away, so they might try and ‘reboot’ it”

Article continues after ad

A potential piece of internet history.

There’s a possibility that the content has been removed because the change in developer has been finalized and the existing material still has Aspyr branding present.

Article continues after ad

Saber Interactive who took over from Aspyr has not made any statements regarding the issue and Sony has also been silent. Any concrete details on the future of the Knights of the Old Republic remake will be reported by Dexerto.