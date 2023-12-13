Spread love across the galaxy with this Star Wars Funko chocolate

Make your Funko collection sweeter with this tempting Star Wars Funko trio, featuring chocolate-themed looks for Leia and Han plus serene Obi-Wan.

The festive holiday ushers affectionate collectibles from a galaxy far, far away into Funko Pop form. While Jedi wisdom cautions against attachments, even stoic warriors can’t resist these sweet Star Wars editions. The exclusive trio provides alternative crushes that prove you don’t need Force sensitivity to feel the love tonight.

Pop! Obi-Wan Kenobi

Funko

Obi-Wan Kenobi brings calm poise rather than panic to this passionate holiday. No aggressive negotiations are needed with this Jedi Master figure posing with a heart-shaped gift. A serene addition to any Star Wars Funko lineup.

Pop! Princess Leia

Funko

Even the royalty recognizes the festive season in Funko fashion as Princess Leia appears molded from delectable chocolate. Fittingly dressed in a chocolate wrapper she charmingly conveys affection despite not being edible herself.

Pop! Han Solo

Funko

Who could reject the charms of Han Solo when he arrives gift-wrapped in mouthwatering chocolatey style? His irresistible appearance lacks only the golden shirt to complete this winsome look. Just don’t expect him to get his boots muddy to impress you.

The Star Wars Funko Pops spread the love with clever redecoration. Let this amusing trio romance their way into your displays as perfect additions to any Funko collection.

