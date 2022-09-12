Splatoon 3 voice chat guide: How to use SplatNet 3 and alternative methods

Wondering how to use Splatoon 3 voice chat? Then our handy guide has everything you need to know about SplatNet 3.

Having good communication has always been an integral part of any multiplayer game, especially shooters like Splatoon 3. After all, being able to coordinate plays with your fellow teammates can lead to some dominant victories.

Whether it’s leading a valiant charge to ink enemy territory in Turf War or grouping up to defend in Tricolor Turf War battle, having good comms is incredibly important, especially when the game’s modes can often be won and lost by the closest of margins.

So, if you’re wondering whether Splatoon 3 has voice chat and how you can set it up, then our guide has you covered.

Does Splatoon 3 have voice chat?

Yes, Splatoon 3 does have voice chat. However, this functionality isn’t supported directly through the game itself – instead, players will need to download and use SplatNet 3.

How to enable voice chat in Splatoon 3

Nintendo Setting up Splatoon 3 voice chat takes a few extra steps.

In order to set up voice chat in Splatoon 3, simply follow these steps outlined below:

Download the official Nintendo Switch Online app from Google Play or the App Store. Sign in to your Nintendo Switch account. Locate Splatoon 3 from the games menu. Use the SplatNet 3 services to chat with your friends.

From here, you’ll be able to invite your friends and any recent players into a call where you can begin strategizing your next big victory.

Of course, you could always use other voice chat apps like Discord or Skype to communicate with your friends, but for now, this is the only official way to enable voice chat in Splatoon 3.

Of course, you could always use other voice chat apps like Discord or Skype to communicate with your friends, but for now, this is the only official way to enable voice chat in Splatoon 3.