Steam Deck will turn Marvel’s Spider-Man into an on-the-go adventure

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is officially Steam Deck Verified, meaning PC players can take the webslinger on the go.

During its June 2022 State of Play broadcast, Sony unveiled plans to launch Marvel’s Spider-Man and Mile Morales on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The publisher quickly confirmed a few need-to-know details, such as each title’s due date. Spider-Man Remastered hits PC on August 12. Miles will swing over sometime in the fall.

While other pieces of information like PC specs have also hit the web in recent weeks, one detail remained under lock and key.

Will Marvel’s Spider-Man feature Steam Deck support?

In a simple tweet, developer Insomniac Games confirmed full Steam Deck support for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

The “Steam Deck Verified” post has, thus far, garnered positive reception from those looking forward to the 2018 title’s PC debut.

Notably, the Peter Parker-starring adventure joins several other Steam Deck Verified PlayStation experiences, including Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War (2018), and Days Gone.

Insomniac has yet to confirm as much as of writing, but reason suggests Miles Morales’ standalone will similarly receive the Steam Deck treatment.

That PlayStation’s first-party studios continue to rally around the Steam Deck is good news for those who miss Sony’s handheld gaming endeavors.

In addition to the Marvel’s Spider-Man series, a few other PlayStation heavy-hitters will launch on PC in the not-too-distant future, too.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy) and The Last of Us Part I Remastered should migrate to PC in the months ahead.

Hopefully, Uncharted and TLoU will join Spider-Man on the list of Steam Deck Verified games.