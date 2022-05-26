Sony expects to earn $300 million from PC games in the next year

Sony has revealed in a recent shareholder briefing that they expect to earn a staggering $300 million from PC games in the next year – a significant year-on-year growth from the $80M they made from PC titles in 2021.

More and more PlayStation titles are slowly becoming available to PC players, as Sony head down a similar path to Microsoft’s Xbox Games Pass subscription – which brings hundreds of games to both Xbox and Windows platforms.

Now, Sony has revealed in a shareholder briefing titled The Road to Profitable Transformation, that the tech giant has ambitious plans to make $300m in sales from PC game sales in the next year.

Advertisement

In the recent shareholder report, a specific slide titled “Exponential Growth to be Sustained by PC Titles Beyond FY22″ reveals that Sony accumulated $35M from PC titles in 2020 and $80M in 2021.

However, the tech giant is pushing for over $300M in 2022 as popular PlayStation games such as God of War, Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn makes their way to PC platforms. The briefing shared that Sony has a plan for a more “diverse first-party portfolio.”

Read More: PS5 exclusives release schedule

Evidently, there’s a clear push for more PlayStation games to make their way to other platforms, as the upcoming release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is expected to launch both on PlayStation and PC. But beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess which titles we’ll be able to play on mouse and keyboard next.

Advertisement

Given that they’re widely popular with PlayStation owners, it’s safe to say players would love to see other PS exclusives such as the likes of Spiderman, Bloodborne and the new God of War: Ragnarok which is in development make their way to PC.

As we slowly creep up to the summer, we should hear more about what’s in store during Sony’s next State of Play showcase, which will hopefully be sometime in June.