Marvel’s Spider-Man is coming to PC in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man will swing onto PC this year, following God of War and Horizon in the move away from PlayStation exclusivity.

Insomniac Games’ PlayStation exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man, will make its debut on PC on August 12, 2022.

The title, originally launched on PS5 as a remaster of the 2018 PS4 title, will follow the likes of God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn in making the jump to PC.

Marvel’s Spider-Man swinging to PC

As shown during the State of Play showcase, you can check out the trailer below:

According to a tweet from the developer, the game will come to both the Epic Games Store and Steam. The port is being co-developed by Nixxes, with the studio being acquired by Sony in 2021.

Advertisement

The PS4 original version of the title was critically well-received, hitting an 87 on Metacritic on PS4, before being ported to PS5 alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

A sequel is on the cards, too, with Sony revealing an early trailer at State of Play last year, alongside the developer’s interpretation of Wolverine.