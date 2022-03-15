PS Plus April 2022: Leaks, rumors & announcement date

If you’re wondering what the PS Plus free games lineup is for April 2022 as the year continues to roll on, here’s everything we know so far.

While Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass continues to dominate the conversation when it comes to gaming subscriptions, Sony’s PlayStation Plus has been offering some great titles in recent months.

In fact, March alone added Ghostrunner, Ark Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and even the added bonuses of Ghost of Tsushima Legends and GTA Online.

This means a new selection of titles will arrive at the start of every month, all of which are available to players for the cost of a PS Plus membership. Here’s everything we know about what’s coming to PS Plus in April 2022.

Don’t forget, PS Plus’ days may be numbered, too, with Sony reportedly working on an Xbox Game Pass alternative dubbed Spartacus.

Rumored and requested PS Plus games for April 2022

With Lego Star Wars arriving in April, there have been suggestions that other Lego titles could join PS Plus. We’ve had plenty before.

For other fans, they’ll be hoping for a showcase of their PS5 — with Sony’s console being out for well over a year. Many were disappointed, in fact, that Ghost of Tsushima Legends was part of last month’s lineup and not the entire game.

With the Netflix show of Cuphead now out, maybe we’ll get to enjoy the game as part of the lineup.

We’ll update this page as we hear more.

When will PS Plus games for April 2022 be officially announced?

PlayStation Now updates may drop on the PlayStation Blog out of nowhere at the start of a new month, but PlayStation Plus is much more consistent.

That’s because most of the time, the games are revealed on the last Wednesday of the month at 8:30AM PST / 11:30AM EST / 4:30PM BST / 5:30PM CEST. Expect to hear what’s coming on March 30, 2022.

How to get PS Plus games for free

If you are looking to claim these games as a part of the April 2022 lineup, you’ll need to follow these few short steps:

On the home screen of your PlayStation console, head over to the PlayStation Plus symbol in the top left Once there, you will be able to download all the active games for the current month of PS Plus. You will also also be able to subscribe to the service if you are not already. The new titles will now be in your Library!

So, there you have it – that’s everything we know about PS Plus games for April 2022.

