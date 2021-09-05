Sony confirms free Horizon Forbidden West PS5 upgrade after community backlash

Sony has confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West will indeed be getting a free upgrade to PS5 after backlash from the community over lack of the bonus.

When Horizon Forbidden West’s special editions were revealed on September 3, there was no mention of the free PS5 upgrade that everyone thought would be included, and fans weren’t happy.

But, just a day later Sony came out and said they would “stand by” their offer, and include a free PS5 upgrade for players who buy Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4.

An update regarding Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5: https://t.co/1R8ikEpmNb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 4, 2021

“It’s abundantly clear that the offerings we confirmed in our pre-order kickoff missed the mark,” Jim Ryan, Sony president & CEO said in the update. “Last year we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West.”

While Forbidden West might be coming out later than initially thought, PS4 players will still be able to move the game over when they get a PS5.

“While the pandemic’s profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer,” Ryan continued. “Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.”

The Sony CEO also wrote that “first-party exclusive cross-gen titles” that release on both PS4 and PS5 would get a $10 upgrade option from the old to new system, much cheaper than buying the game a second time.

This would include titles like God of War and Gran Turismo 7, which make up some of the most anticipated titles on the way for PS5.

Not only is this good news for Horizon fans, it’s a welcomed update for anyone who still hasn’t upgraded to the latest generation of console just yet, but are still stockpiling games.