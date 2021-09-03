Horizon Forbidden West Special editions revealed: No upgrade path to PS5

Horizon Forbidden West’s various editions have now been revealed. Here’s what to know before pre-ordering.

Guerrilla Games are back with pre-order information for Forbidden West, the long-awaited sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn.

PS5 upgrade for Forbidden West

The standard edition of the game is exactly what you’d expect. Regardless of which system you buy it for, this version will only come with the base game and none of the extra bells and whistles.

If you’re looking to play the game on both PS4 & PS5, you’ll need to shell out $10 more for the Digital Deluxe edition instead.

Digital Deluxe Edition

This is where things start to ramp up. This is the first edition that offers both Ps4 & PS5 editions of the game. The Digital Deluxe edition also includes a few in-game items and outfits. The most notable item included here is the Nora Legacy outfit which seems to be inspired by Aloy’s father figure Rost.

This edition also comes with The Sunhawk – the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel. It follows Talannah of Meridian as she navigates through the world after the conclusion of the first game.

Special Edition

The Special Edition is a significant step up from the Digital Deluxe version of the game. Not only is the artbook upgraded from digital to physical, you will also receive a shiny new steel book to go along with it.

This version does not come with the in-game items from before but it does include the digital soundtrack.

Collector’s Edition

This is truly worth being called a Collector’s Edition. This version of the game combines all of the added bonuses of the other editions into one and brings in a terrifying-looking Tremortusk statue to boot. That’s not to mention the special display case for the steel book either.

This one will cost you though, as it retails for $199.99.

Regalla Edition

This is the ultimate Forbidden West experience. A replica Focus, a high-quality map, and the upgraded Tremortusk combine to make one of the most unique gaming upgrades in recent memory. That’s before mentioning the in-game items.

This mighty bundle will cost $259.99 and is only available for a limited time.

That’s all there is to know about the pre-orders for Forbidden West. The game will officially release on Feb. 18, 2022.