 Silent Hill game "relaunch" confirmed by film director
Published: 13/Jun/2022 22:12

by Brianna Reeves
silent hill relaunch teased pyramid head

Silent Hill

The director who helmed the Silent Hill film adaptation claims that a relaunch of the game series is in active development. 

Silent Hill rumors and supposed leaks have flooded the internet for years. Some point to Sony possessing control of a remake or reboot project.

Meanwhile, other reports indicate publisher Konami has at least three different games in production. One such project will allegedly come in the form of a Silent Hill 2 remake, according to leaker NateTheHate.

Supposedly, the other two experiences will release as “side stories” and an all-new mainline installment. Konami itself remains mum on the matter, leaving the rumor mill to spin out of control.

Film director teases Silent Hill game relaunch

silent hill game relaunch movie poster Make way for yet another Silent Hill rumor.

In a ResetEra thread, leaker Dusk Golem relayed details from an interview that French website JEUXACTU conducted with Silent Hill movie director Christophe Gans.

During the sit-down translated by Gamingsym, Gans acknowledged internet theories suggesting the Silent Hill game series will be “relaunched,” thus making his next film “part of a global policy.”

The director called these rumors accurate, adding that his upcoming Silent Hill project “is indeed part of a whole.” Furthermore, the filmmaker told JEUXACTU that Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes have “galvanized” Konami.

silent hill relaunch rumor nurse Konami has yet to detail what’s next for Silent Hill.

As usual, such reports simply douse more fuel on the ever-burning Silent Hill fire. And there’s no telling when Konami plans on stepping forward to put it out.

Silent Hill as a brand has remained dormant since the 2012 release of Book of Memories on PlayStation Vita.

Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima attempted to revive the property with P.T./Silent Hills; however, a falling out with Konami resulted in the developer exiting the since-shelved project.

