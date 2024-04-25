How to get Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition items: Stargazer Suit, free Gold, more

Knowing how to claim Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition items can be a little puzzling, especially since the game doesn’t instantly give you access to them. So, here’s exactly how you can get Eve’s Stargazer Suit, Half-rim Glasses, free gold, and more.

The Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition comes packed with several unlockable cosmetic goodies for the game’s characters. Not only does Eve’s Stargazer Suit look fantastic, but the added gold and SP EXP can help you out in the early-game.

However, unlike other titles, Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition doesn’t instantly give players access to its extra goodies. Instead, players will need to complete a few extra steps before they can kit Eve and Co. out with the Stargazer Suit.

So, here’s exactly how you can claim Stellar Blade’s Deluxe Edition items and what is included in this premium bundle.

How to claim Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition items

SHIFT UP CORPORATION Claiming Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition cosmetics requires a few extra steps.

To claim Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition items, you’ll first need to beat the fourth boss (Gigas) and then travel with Adam and Lily to Xion. This ramshackle outpost is one of the only surviving human bases on Earth.

Once you’ve arrived at Xion and watched the cutscene, there will be a small lootbox on the bridge directly in front of you. Simply run over to it and hold down the L2 button to open the crate. Upon doing so, you’ll be rewarded with your Stellar Blade Deluxe Editions rewards.

All Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition rewards

The Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition comes packed with several extra goodies, with Eve’s Stargazer Suit and Half-rim Glasses being amongst the most sought-after items. You can see all the rewards in the list below:

Stargazer Suit for EVE

Half-rim Glasses for EVE

Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for EVE

Stargazer Wear for Adam and Lily

Stargazer Pack for the Drone

2,000 SP EXP

5,000 Gold in-game currency

It’s important to note that all the Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition cosmetics don’t provide any added benefits outside of changing Eve, Adam, and Lily’s appearance. However, the SP EXP and gold will enable you to purchase more items and level up Eve’s abilities.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can claim Stellar Blade Deluxe Editions items. For more news and guides on the game, be sure to check out our Stellar Blade page.

