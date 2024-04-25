Stellar Blade: Side quests & notice board explained

Stellar Blade has a variety of side quests but many of these are split into different types. Here’s how side quests work in Stellar Blade.

While Stellar Blade will start as a rather linear Soulslike experience, after a few hours you’ll reach the city of Xion and the game will begin to open up. You’ll be able to come and go from Xion, exploring the game’s semi-open world, known as the Wasteland, while also progressing through the main quest.

Once you reach Xion, you’ll be encouraged to explore the city and speak to NPCs to “learn their stories” and integrate yourself with the locals. However, this is only one type of side quest, as there are other ways to unlock them, such as quests found out in the wild or from the notice board.

Shift Up The notice board is a place to find some quick and easy quests.

NPC side quests

Most side quests in Stellar Blade involve talking to an NPC and offering to help them once you learn their lore and role in Xion. These are considered the most important side quests as each one usually offers a nice reward or unlocks some new mechanics.

For example, if you help Xion’s hair stylist locate a pair of scissors and other items, you can use him to change Eve’s hairstyle – for a modest fee of course. Other NPC quests offer similar rewards.

Wasteland side quests

These side quests will become activated when you stumble upon something out in the Wasteland. For example, you may meet a robot who needs your help. Once you do, you’ll then get access to his exclusive shop and be able to use his hideout whenever you need to recuperate and are too far from Xion.

Generally speaking, Wasteland side quests work the same way as NPC side quests, they just need to be stumbled upon while out in the semi-open world. However, most can be seen on your map beforehand, so you’ll know where to look.

Notice board side quests

Notice board quests are the least important in terms of rewards and lore, but they’re also very short and simple to complete. These bite-sized quests can be found on the noticeboard in Xion and don’t usually involve any prolonged cutscenes or NPCs.

Most just involve running to a waypoint, finding what’s there, and then fast-traveling back to the noticeboard to turn in the quest. Some don’t even require you to leave Xion to complete. These notice board quests are far from essential but can be a reliable way to farm money and items.

Our advice is to accept each quest, and then complete each one while you’re out exploring and doing other things. Most of them simply involve reporting back after you find the corpse of a missing person.

