Shroud explains why he prefers Apex Legends over Warzone - Dexerto

Shroud explains why he prefers Apex Legends over Warzone

Published: 8/Nov/2020 0:39

by Theo Salaun
shroud apex legends vs warzone
Respawn Entertainment / YouTube, Shroudy Rowdy /

shroud Warzone

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the world’s most popular gamers and Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the world’s most popular battle royale games, but the FPS maestro thinks Apex Legends is a more enjoyable title.

Shroud has played practically every FPS out there and absolutely fragged out in most, if not all of them. But, at a time when CoD’s Warzone is the biggest battle royale on the market, the celebrated streamer explained why it’s not really his cup of tea.

Although Shroud prefers more tactical shooters like Valorant and the lesser-known Squad, he did express that, among battle royales, he prefers Apex Legends over Warzone. This explains why he so rarely participates in the CoD title’s big-money tournaments, instead opting to run around and gun people down in Respawn Entertainment’s ability-based BR.

It’s an interesting subject and one that merits discussion, as both games have massive audiences, including some overlap between the two. Ultimately, the streamer revealed that he finds Warzone to be fun on occasion, but more appropriately suited to casual players — a group he is most certainly skews away from.

For mobile users: Segment starts 06:50.

After talking about FPS titles, Shroud’s chat told him he should try out matches of Modern Warfare’s Search and Destroy, a more tactical version of the base multiplayer modes and Warzone. In response to being told it was “fun as heck,” the streamer quickly laughed and responded, “no, it’s not.” 

“Warzone isn’t really my style, you know?” he said. “While it is fun from time to time … it’s not particularly my fancy. I don’t fancy it. I fancy games like CS, Valorant, Apex — games that take some skill.”

Although Shroud understands the hype around Warzone and why it is so much more popular than Apex Legends, his subjective lens finds the Respawn Entertainment shooter a more enjoyable experience.

Apex Legends Shroud Trick
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends just added a new hero, Horizon, adding more complexity to the game.

He elaborated that Warzone is under the Call of Duty umbrella, so it obviously has more fans than a new IP like Apex, before going into what he thinks of the games’ differing difficulty levels: “Warzone is a lot more casual than Apex. Apex is a little bit harder, right? The more hardcore games, the more challenging games are usually, usually, going to get less attention.”

If Shroud likes games for tactical reasons, then it would be understandable that he would find Apex’s range of abilities to add another layer of complexity as far as team synergy and counterplay goes.

Although he doesn’t specify what he thinks makes the game harder, the perspective is intriguing and offers a solid reason why the FPS guru isn’t as involved with Warzone as many would expect him to be.

Apex Legends

Respawn planning no fill option instead of Solos in Apex Legends

Published: 7/Nov/2020 18:03

by Daniel Cleary
Rampart on a roof in olympus
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn developers have revealed plans to introduce a “no fill” option in a future update, for Apex Legends players who want to queue up by themselves in the battle royale.

Since Apex Legends was first released in February 2019, fans of the title have been calling on the developers to introduce a permanent Solos playlist for them to experience.

There was a temporary solos mode as an LTM, as well as a temporary duos mode. But, while duos was eventually made permanent, Solos never was.

Respawn have previously revealed that Apex Legends, and each of the characters released, were originally designed to be played in teams of three, and that a Solo mode was “unhealthy” for the game.

Horizon in olympus
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn devs have hinted at way for Apex players to play solo.

However, having already introduced a permanent Duos playlist in Season 4, Respawn has now revealed they are working on solutions for those who want to play Apex Legends without having to play around others.

In Respawn’s Reddit AMA, one user asked about their plan to “allow a solo experience” and Apex Design Director Jason ‘Monsterclip’ McCord responded with his thoughts on the topic.

McCord explained that they have been considering solutions for fans who want a Solo playlist and revealed that a “no fill” option is what they are “following up on” currently.

Comment from discussion Monsterclip’s comment from discussion "We’re the team who brought you Horizon, Olympus, and the rest of Apex Legends Season 7 (yes, including the Battle Pass). Ask us anything!".

“One solution we want to implement is No Fill,” he explained. “We think this will give lone wolves the ability to get in there and complete challenges, get some kills and generally show off their skills without disrupting other people’s games.”

It was also confirmed in the AMA that the Respawn devs had no current plan for a Quads playlist either, but hinted at ways to give players even more options down the line.

“There are some more creative solutions we’re exploring that I don’t want to say just yet, but it won’t be Solos.” McCord teased, “We are a team game.”

As of now, it is unclear just when Respawn plans on introducing this “no fill” feature to Apex Legends, but more information will likely be shared throughout Season 7.