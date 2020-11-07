 Shroud reveals insane Horizon trick to trap your opponents in Apex Legends - Dexerto
Shroud reveals insane Horizon trick to trap your opponents in Apex Legends

Published: 7/Nov/2020 6:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Apex Legends Shroud Trick
Respawn Entertainment / Shroud

Apex Legends Season 7

Shroud’s skills often push games to their limits, and in his latest stream, he revealed an insane trick with Horizon from Apex Legends where he used Gravity Lift to trap his opponents.

Apex Legends Season 7 is officially underway, and players from all around the world have been getting stuck into the grind. The new season introduced plenty of changes and new content, but the most exciting one has been a new legend, Horizon. 

Other than looking like an awesome futuristic astronaut, she boasts some incredible abilities that all tie into her astrophysicist theme. Gravity Lift, Space Walk, and Black Hole are all useful in different situations.

Players have been experimenting with them to test the waters and see what they can do on the battleground. However, nobody has done it better than FPS god Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek.

Apex Legends Shroud Trick
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon is the latest addition in the Apex Legends roster.

In his latest stream, Shroud was playing Horizon and decided to get a bit creative in a long-ranged battle against the last remaining team. 

The enemies were a bit too far for him to throw a Black Hole. However, while most people would have either thrown it or not thrown it at all, he improvised by throwing a Gravity Lift first and using it to boost the distance of the Black Hole.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, he also lobbed a flurry of Arc Stars into the mix and cracked their shields moments before the Black Hole landed next to them. Before they had a chance to comprehend what happened, his team cleaned them up and secured the win.

Funnily enough, Shroud was as surprised as anyone else that he managed to pull it off. “Bro, what the f**k is that?” he said. “I threw my Black Hole through my anti-grav and it just went flying.”

It’s one of the many tricks and big plays Shroud has made in his time, but it is one of his most impressive and effective ones in Apex Legends.

It’s also something that Apex players will be sure to try and emulate, although it might be a little harder to pull off than it seems.

Either way, the new season is an absolute blast, and players are having tons of fun exploring the new map, the new character, and all the other bits and pieces.

Apex Legends dev explains why they’re not adding a Quads queue

Published: 7/Nov/2020 2:14

by Andrew Amos
Gibraltar, Lifeline, and Mirage in Apex Legends
Respawn

Apex started with trios, and has since added duos. Respawn are hesitant on adding solos permanently, and players have been asking for a quads queue as well. However, the four-man squads won’t be making an appearance, with the devs shutting down the idea.

Apex Legends has evolved from being trios-only on release to adding variable squad sizes. Now, duos is a permanent queue, while solos make an appearance in various limited-time variants.

Respawn are yet to touch quads though. With 60 players dropping in, there’s potential to have 15 squads of four. For players coming from other battle royales like Warzone or Fortnite, having the extra person could mean keeping the squad together between games.

Mirage, Gibraltar, and Caustic in Apex Legends
Respawn
Apex Legends was designed around trios. However, it can’t be that hard to just add one more player, right? Wrong.

However, the Apex Legends developers have shut the idea down for now. According to design director ‘Monsterclip’, it’s just not feasible as the game becomes “chaotic in a negative way.”

“When you play Quads, which we tested early on, the combat becomes nearly untrackable. It’s chaotic in a negative way,” they told players on Reddit.

Monsterclip explained that for Respawn, “trios is the magic number.” It’s how the game was meant to be balanced, and where “the legend composition really shines and the X-Men vs Avengers fantasy starts to shine though.”

With that being said, Respawn have vowed they’d never add a permanent solos queue in the past. That hasn’t stopped them from incorporating it into a LTM though. However, it’d be much harder to go up from trios than go down.

“This wouldn’t be a total deterrent for a limited time mode if the rest of the game wasn’t designed around Trios. Our lobby, for example, is designed for three people. Our loot distribution is designed for three people per squad. Even something like the banners placed around the map don’t have room for a fourth.

“These are all technically solvable problems with enough effort, but because we feel that Trios is the sweet spot we aren’t pursuing Quads currently.”

There’s still hope that potentially in the future quads could make its appearance in an LTM, and maybe get enough traction for Respawn to take notice and add it permanently. However, don’t get your hopes up on either of those fronts.