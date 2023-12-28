New LEGO Art Macaw Parrots set to take flight early in 2024

LEGO has revealed an all-new LEGO Art set. Releasing in early 2024, here’s what you can expect from the LEGO Art Macaw Parrots set and how much it will cost.

Feeling gloomy about the LEGO Art sets retiring in 2023? Well, this recently revealed LEGO Art kit might just brighten up your day (and room, for that matter).

Scheduled to be released on January 1, 2024, this set forms part of LEGO Art’s The Fauna Collection. A couple of LEGO-reimagined Macaw Parrots are sure to add a pop of color and a touch of nature to your home or office.



The vibrant, brick-built birds will make for eye-catching wall art (it is a LEGO Art set, after all). Indeed, they were specially designed to be hung on your wall. Wondering how much space you will have to make on the latter?

Well, the yellow model stands 16 inches tall, with the pink LEGO parrot measuring 13.5 inches beak to tail, and 22 inches in width. The former is perched atop a branch, replete with flowers, while the latter’s wings are stretched as if it’s in flight.

So, have you measured that open spot on the wall and don’t have enough space next to your other LEGO Art sets? Well, then it is time to rearrange.



Designed for art aficionados aged 18 and up, this kit comprises 644 pieces. It is sure to provide adult LEGO builders with an immersive and relaxing building experience. In addition, as this kit contains two exotic birds, the joy of bringing these LEGO Macaw Parrots to life can be shared with a fellow art lover in your life.

The LEGO Art The Fauna Collection – Macaw Parrots set will also make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself (and, with the start of the new year, you deserve to treat yourself ), a family member, or a friend. This upcoming LEGO Art set will be priced at $59.99.