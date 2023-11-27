LEGO Harry Potter Dumbledore’s Office gets magical Cyber Monday discount

Save on LEGO Harry Potter this holiday season with an amazing deal from Walmart’s Cyber Monday discounts.

LEGO is no stranger to the wizarding world of Harry Potter, with sets going back more than 20 years to when all of the minifigures were still yellow, making it one of the oldest LEGO tie-ins next to LEGO Star Wars. These days, every witch and wizard holds a healthier complexion, and Walmart offers an excellent discount on a particular bearded wizard’s office for Cyber Monday.

Save on LEGO Harry Potter Dumbledore’s Office this Cyber Monday

Walmart offers a magical deal on this set reducing the price by $15.00 to just $64.99 for their Cyber Monday event.

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office set contains 654 pieces making up the tower and detailed bookcases in a handful of rooms. The exterior of the tower is definitely carrying this set in the pure style factor.

Making up the cast of six minifigures are Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Madam Pince, Severus Snape, Argus Filch and his cat, and Professor Albus Dumbledore, who is probably confused about why everyone is in his office.

From the stature of the Harry and Hermione minifigures, we can guess that this set is from Harry and co’s early adventures in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. It’s likely to take place when the gang was lurking around looking for answers to the mystery with the Invisibility Cloak.

Young LEGO Fans will love this set to add to their LEGO Harry Potter collection, whereas older LEGO enthusiasts may want to look elsewhere for more complex builds. This offer on the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office set is only available through Walmart’s Cyber Monday deal, ending soon.

