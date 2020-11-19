 Resident Evil 8 plot details revealed with big plans for Chris Redfield
Resident Evil 8 plot details revealed with big plans for Chris Redfield

Published: 19/Nov/2020 12:40

by Andrew Highton
werewolf in resident evil 8
Capcom

Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil Village has already had some chilling trailers and terrifying gameplay footage, but a Resident Evil 8 screenshot featuring Chris Redfield has potentially revealed some shocking new plot details. 

An absolute icon in the world of horror, survival-horror, action-horror, and a multitude of other sub-genres – Resident Evil is a universally known franchise that spans over 20 years and has produced some great games.

But is the series about to throw a huge spanner in the works with regards to one of its characters? If so, it may alter the lore of the game’s forever.

New Resident Evil 8 teaser

Resident Evil hasn’t ever really been known for its excellence in storytelling. Hammy dialogue and questionable cut-scenes have always stunted any real growth in the long-running story, but Resident Evil 7 took the series back to its roots by providing a proper horror/story experience.

That could be all about to change, though. A screenshot taken from the official Resident Evil Village Steam database shows that one of the most famous/popular characters from the game could be about to have a drastic personality change.

It appears to be an updated logo from the upcoming game, but the intention is clear with it.

chris redfield resi 8
Capcom
The latest teaser is so small, it’s quite grainy but shows those key, lore-changing details.

Is the legendary soldier – Chris Redfield – about to finally become the enemy? After all the trials and tribulations that Chris has overcome and his many tussles with Wesker, Chris may undo all his good work. Does he become a werewolf or some other biological monstrosity?

Resident Evil 8 trailer

When the game was first shown off at the PS5 reveal, it was perceived that Chris was potentially now a bad guy.

The reveal trailer ends with Ethan prone on the floor being stared at by Chris wielding a gun. He utters: “Sorry Ethan”, before unloading several bullets into Mia – killing Ethan’s wife before his eyes. Knowing Capcom, the trailer, and this potentially leaked image, are just a ruse, and something deeper lies beneath. We’ll have to wait and see.

How to create custom games in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 19/Nov/2020 12:13

by James Busby
Custom Games
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Custom games are a great place to test out Black Ops Cold Wars various guns, attachments, scorestreaks, and loadouts. Here’s how you can set up custom games for yourself. 

While Black Ops Cold War’s standard multiplayer games allow you to flex your mechanical might over your foes, it doesn’t always provide the best environment to try out new things. This is particularly true now that skill based matchmaking is so prevalent. Fortunately, custom games allow you to jump into private matches against bots and those you invite. 

Not only do custom games enable you to practice your aim, but they also give you the opportunity to test out every gun and attachment. This is particularly useful when you’re looking to create the most deadly loadout. Whether you’re looking to warm up before diving into a grueling session of public matches or aiming to master specific mechanics, then you’ll want to set up a custom game. 

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Ops Cold War’s custom games. 

How to create custom games

Custom Game maps
Activision / Treyarch
Simply select the map you wish to play on and get fragging.

In order to create custom games in Black Ops Cold War, you’ll first need to access the game’s lobby screen. Once you’ve done this follow the instructions below:

  • Click on Custom Games (bottom left of the lobby screen).
  • Scroll down to Edit Game Rules.
  • Click on Settings.

From this menu, you will be able to edit everything from the time limit, round score, number of lives per player, and respawn delay. There are also advanced settings that can be changed that really give you a tremendous amount of control over each game. 

The current game modes available in custom games are as follows:

  • Team Deathmatch 
  • Free-For-All
  • Search & Destroy 
  • Domination 
  • Hardpoint
  • Control 
  • VIP Escort

Of course, only certain maps will be available depending on the mode you pick, so keep this in mind if you wish to play on the game’s larger scale maps. If you don’t have anyone to play with or just wish to warm up, then simply click on the Bots and Players setting to add and adjust bot difficulty. 

So there you have it, everything you need to know about setting up custom games in Black Ops Cold War.

If you’re looking to find the best guns to try out in Black Ops Cold War and wish to give them a whirl in custom games, then be sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War weapon guides.